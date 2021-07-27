Tokyo Olympics: Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat new Features to track Olympics Live Updates

Social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have joined the action together in order to put their users front and centre of the Olympic Games to know the latest news and results. If you want to keep up to date with the latest updates from your favourite Indian athletes in the world sporting event, here is a list of services.



Tokyo Olympics: Live updates on Facebook

The microblogging service Twitter offers a tab where local events and news are selected, allowing users to keep track of general events. Facebook appears to have taken a leaf out of the Twitter book and created a Tokyo Olympic Center that will allow users to keep track of all the events and developments at the Olympics. If users are not aware of the new observation events introduced this time: skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing, they can also learn about these events through the newly added section.

Tokyo Olympics: Live updates on Instagram

The Tokyo Olympics features a robot-like mascot, Miraitowa, and Facebook-owned image and video sharing service Instagram has added an augmented reality (AR) filter. Like most filters on these social media platforms, users can test the filter and even earn AR badges that will appear after trying the same moves. Users can also access this filter along with others containing the official Tokyo Olympic Games music and the official Olympic Games Instagram accounts.

Tokyo Olympics: Live updates on Snapchat

Snapchat remains one of the most popular apps among the youngest users in India and abroad. The application allows users to send images and videos to their friends along with disappearing chats. The service now allows users to get information from the latest International Olympic Committee through the daily Olympic Highlights, so they do not miss any of the important moments of the Olympic Games. Like Instagram, users can try out timed AR glasses with movements to complete during the course of the Tokyo Olympics.



