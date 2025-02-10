Top 4 Fast-Charging Phones to Buy in 2025

Here is the list of top 5 fast charging smartphones from top brands including Apple, OnePlus, Realme, and more.











OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time which is quite impressive compared to competitors like Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others. (OnePlus)





Realme GT 7 Pro: Another faster charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes around 30 minutes to fully charge and also provides a long battery life of 12-14 hours. (Aishwarya Panda)









iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some flashy features but is also known for its fast-charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lower charging time. The iQOO 13 also takes around 25-30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)









iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved battery life and charging over time. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge to 50% using a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, so it offers a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)