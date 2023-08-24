Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers with External Microphones under Rs 6000

Introducing the perfect recipe to transform any gathering into an unforgettable karaoke party: Bluetooth speakers partnered with external microphones. Whether it's an upcoming musical extravaganza or a night of joyous melodies, these speakers are poised to make your moments truly memorable. Here we present the top 5 Bluetooth speakers accompanied by external microphones, meticulously selected to amplify your singing prowess and turn your karaoke sessions into an absolute sensation. From energetic sing-alongs to soulful serenades, get ready to infuse each note with your unique magic and create an atmosphere that lingers long after the music fades.



1. Endefo Entun'z Jazz - Rs 2,844 The Endefo Entun'z Jazz Wireless Bluetooth Party Portable Speaker brings a remarkable 24W of power, delivering clear and dynamic sound to elevate any party or gathering. It incorporates an LED display and RGB lights for added flair: the built-in LED screen offers details like track information and FM radio frequency, while vibrant RGB lights create an enchanting visual display, enhancing the ambiance of your occasion. Offering diverse connectivity options, you can enjoy music directly from external storage devices through USB and SD card slots. Furthermore, the speaker supports AUX and MIC inputs for karaoke and FM radio functionality. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you're ensured extended playback time, allowing you to keep the celebration alive for hours without concerns of losing power.

