Trump's New Truth Social App Don't Need To Beat Twitter

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday, followed months of conjecture, tribulation, and excitement. The software, a shameless Twitter clone, is available for download on the Apple App Store and, as of publication on Wednesday, was at the peak of Apple's download charts.



The app experienced scores of technical issues just hours after its Presidents' Day launch, ranging from a 13-hour downtime to users being unable to create an account, let alone receive the confirmation email that permits them to begin the joining process. Even if people were able to get a username, there's a good chance you've been added to one of the over 300,000 people on the waiting to start posting your "truths" - Trump's term for "tweets."



Given the rough launch, it's difficult to believe Facebook and Twitter are concerned about the competition. However, while Trump's new app capitalises on complaints about the big platforms, its true objective is to complement rather than replace them. The current generation of conservative-focused social networks, like talk radio and Fox News before them, are attempting to provide an alternative, not a replacement, which makes the platform's effectiveness both simpler to achieve and harder to assess.

Truth Social didn't just promote itself to investors by breaking up Big Tech monopolies. Rather than simply competing with Facebook and Twitter for market share, Truth was portrayed in a slide deck delivered to investors last November as a opportunity to galvanise or unify the fractured 'non-Big Tech' ecosystem.