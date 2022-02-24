Trump's New Truth Social App Don't Need To Beat Twitter
Former President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday, followed months of conjecture, tribulation, and excitement. The software, a shameless Twitter clone, is available for download on the Apple App Store and, as of publication on Wednesday, was at the peak of Apple's download charts.
The app experienced scores of technical issues just hours after its Presidents' Day launch, ranging from a 13-hour downtime to users being unable to create an account, let alone receive the confirmation email that permits them to begin the joining process. Even if people were able to get a username, there's a good chance you've been added to one of the over 300,000 people on the waiting to start posting your "truths" - Trump's term for "tweets."