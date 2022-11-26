Twitter Blue to relaunch with gold, grey and blue checkmarks next Friday: Elon Musk

After suspending the Twitter Blue service indefinitely, Elon Musk has now announced that Twitter will "provisionally" relaunch its "Blue Tick" that will enable the Twitter Blue service on Friday, December 2, 2022. The updated service will feature unique checkmarks for different entities.

Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," Elon said in a tweet. He added, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates." Musk deemed the change "painful but necessary."



Earlier this month, Musk faced criticism for allowing companies, individuals and other entities to pose as fake Twitter accounts. Elon Musk has put a price tag of $8 to subscribe to Twitter Blue, and according to a recent tweet, the price will still be $8 when the service launches again in December.

Elon previously tweeted that Twitter Blue would be postponed, "until there is a lot of confidence in stopping phishing." Many fake verified accounts used Twitter Blue to verify and impersonate famous companies and individuals to commit fraud.