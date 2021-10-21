Twitter Launches Live Cricket Scorecard

Cricket has a large following in India. It's almost like a religion where fans watch reruns of replayed matches with the same enthusiasm that they watch the match the first time it aired. This can be verified by the fact that between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, there were more than 75 million cricket conversations on Twitter in the country. Now, Twitter has launched a new feature in India that will help cricket fans in the country to get a minute-by-minute account of a cricket match with ease. The messaging app has started testing the new feature called Twitter Live Cricket Scorecard in India.



This new feature, as explained by Twitter India, will give Indian Cricket fans access to a scorecard that will update them on the latest scores from an ongoing cricket match. Twitter India said that during a match, the scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and on the Live Events Page. Fans will be able to follow the scores of the game in real-time, while scrolling through the Tweets. This means that when fans on Twitter engage in real-time match conversation, they won't have to go anywhere else to keep up with the score.

Twitter also announced the feature on its official Twitter India Twitter page. "Hello #CricketTwitter, we listen to you. Introducing live cricket scorecards, so you don't miss out on the action. To see cricket scores live, just tap on the Sports tab on the Explore page, "wrote Twitter India in a post that was accompanied by a short video announcing the feature.

