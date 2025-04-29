U&i Launches a New Line-Up of TWS, Neckband, and Powerbank under Classy Series with One-Year Warranty

U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has announced the launch of a fresh and exciting line-up of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, Neckband, and Powerbank, under its Classy Series. The newly introduced models include TWS-5553 (TWS), TWS-7227 (TWS), UiNB-4347 (Neckband), and UiPB-3726 (Powerbank), each designed to offer a seamless blend of style, performance, and affordability. Whether for music lovers, gamers, professionals, or travellers, the Classy Series meets the diverse needs of modern consumers by delivering advanced features such as low latency, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and fast-charging capabilities. True to U&i’s commitment to quality, every product in the Classy Series comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction and dependable performance.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i, stated, “The Classy Series represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to enhancing the user experience. We believe in creating technology that empowers people, whether it's through superior sound, longer battery life, or reliable power solutions. With this new line-up of products under the Classy Series, we bring together sleek design, advanced functionality, and unmatched durability, all backed by a 1-year warranty for complete peace of mind.”

Specifications and Features:

TWS-5553 (Classy Series TWS)

The TWS-5553 earbuds redefine wireless audio with a perfect balance of durability and performance. Built to withstand active lifestyles, these earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor use. With 40 hours of backup time, users can enjoy uninterrupted music and calls throughout the day. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures that conversations remain crystal clear, even in noisy environments. Equipped with Type-C charging for faster power-up and 88ms low latency, the TWS-5553 is perfect for gamers and video streamers. Smart touch control allows easy operation, and it is available in 4 stylish colours to suit individual tastes.