Live
- Nitish Kumar honours his party’s leaders during Danveer Bhamashah’s birth anniversary celebrations
- Top Things to Consider While Planning Your Char Dham Yatra
- Gujarat: Jan Aushadhi Kendra becomes a boon for Jamnagar people, offering medicines at low price
- IHM-Hyderabad Hosts Grand Annual Awards Ceremony 2024–25
- Indian traders hopeful for good business on Akshaya Tritiya: CAIT
- Mirnalini Ravi shines bright
- PM Modi to chair CCS meet on Wednesday, second after Pahalgam carnage
- Aamir Khan shares how being thrown out of a play led him to his first film
- Mayawati defends Akash Anand’s return, asks party workers to encourage him
- Bengal school job case: Sujay Bhadra got Rs 75 crore from middleman, CBI informs court
U&i Launches a New Line-Up of TWS, Neckband, and Powerbank under Classy Series with One-Year Warranty
- Classy Series TWS Offers Ultra Low Latency and ENC for a Truly Immersive Audio Experience
- Classy Series Neckband Deliver High-Fidelity Sound, Extended Battery Life, and a Comfortable, Secure Fit for Daily Use
- Classy Series Powerbank Ensures Fast Charging with Sleek Design and Multi-Device Support for On-the-Go Convenience
- All products under the Classy Series come with a 1-year warranty
U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has announced the launch of a fresh and exciting line-up of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, Neckband, and Powerbank, under its Classy Series. The newly introduced models include TWS-5553 (TWS), TWS-7227 (TWS), UiNB-4347 (Neckband), and UiPB-3726 (Powerbank), each designed to offer a seamless blend of style, performance, and affordability. Whether for music lovers, gamers, professionals, or travellers, the Classy Series meets the diverse needs of modern consumers by delivering advanced features such as low latency, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and fast-charging capabilities. True to U&i’s commitment to quality, every product in the Classy Series comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction and dependable performance.
Speaking about the new launch, Mr Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i, stated, “The Classy Series represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to enhancing the user experience. We believe in creating technology that empowers people, whether it's through superior sound, longer battery life, or reliable power solutions. With this new line-up of products under the Classy Series, we bring together sleek design, advanced functionality, and unmatched durability, all backed by a 1-year warranty for complete peace of mind.”
Specifications and Features:
TWS-5553 (Classy Series TWS)
The TWS-5553 earbuds redefine wireless audio with a perfect balance of durability and performance. Built to withstand active lifestyles, these earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor use. With 40 hours of backup time, users can enjoy uninterrupted music and calls throughout the day. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures that conversations remain crystal clear, even in noisy environments. Equipped with Type-C charging for faster power-up and 88ms low latency, the TWS-5553 is perfect for gamers and video streamers. Smart touch control allows easy operation, and it is available in 4 stylish colours to suit individual tastes.
TWS-7227 (Classy Series TWS)
The TWS-7227 takes audio performance a step further with Bluetooth 5.4 for stable and fast connectivity. Featuring quad mic technology and Hi-Res audio, it delivers rich, detailed sound for both music and calls. The earbuds offer an impressive 40 hours of backup and a staggering 400 hours of standby time, making them perfect for extended use without frequent charging. With Type-C charging, users benefit from fast recharging, while smart touch control enhances usability. The sleek design ensures a comfortable fit, making them a versatile choice for daily wear.
UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband)
Designed with user comfort and performance in mind, the UiNB-4347 neckband offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, a 10mm driver for deep bass and clear treble, and ENC for noise-free communication. The neckband provides 25 hours of backup with an outstanding 500 hours of standby time, ideal for people on the move. Additional features include magnetic on-off functionality, extra battery support, and Type-C charging for quick power-ups. 40ms ultra-low latency makes this neckband suitable for gaming, while splash and sweat resistance ensures durability during workouts. Available in 3 elegant colours, it’s a perfect fusion of style and technology.
UiPB-3726 (Classy Series Powerbank)
Meeting the power needs of multiple devices, the UiPB-3726 powerbank delivers a robust 33W fast output and houses a 10000mAh battery, ensuring that your devices stay charged wherever you are. The powerbank features quad output options, making it possible to charge several devices simultaneously. With Type-C input and in-built Lightning + Type-C output cables, it supports a wide range of gadgets without the need for additional wires. Designed for portability, it is available in 4 vibrant colours, adding a touch of personal style to functional charging.
Pricing and Availability:
The new U&i Classy Series products are now available across leading mobile accessory stores and online platforms in India. Priced competitively to deliver maximum value, these products are tailored for those who demand high-quality performance without a hefty price tag.
● TWS-5553 (Classy Series TWS): ₹799/-
● TWS-7227 (Classy Series TWS): ₹849/-
● UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband): ₹849/-
● UiPB-3726 (Classy Series Powerbank): ₹1149/-
Each product is covered by a 1-year warranty, reaffirming U&i’s dedication to delivering trusted, long-lasting tech accessories.