U&i Launches Stylish and Budget-Friendly Tech Accessories Backed by a Minimum Six-Month Warranty

U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has expanded its portfolio of affordable audio and mobile accessories with the launch of its latest TWS (COUNTER+ SERIES TWS 5445), wireless soundbars (TUNE SERIES UiBS 1386 and Electro Series UiBS 2376), and a fast charger (ENTRY 45 Charger UiCH 3906). Stylish, functional, and engineered for daily convenience, these gadgets are packed with features like flash charging support, low latency, dynamic bass and protection from overvoltage, overcharge and over temperature – all priced under Rs. 1000, with minimum six months warranty. Designed to suit a wide range of users with diverse needs and preferences, U&i is committed to offering high-quality, user-centric gadgets at pocket-friendly prices. The new range is available in all leading retail stores across India and comes in multiple colour options.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, said, “Reliable, power-packed and affordable - these are the core values that guide every U&i product we design. But we always aim to offer more. With every new launch, we try to bring in a creative and meaningful innovation that adds to our user’s daily convenience. As a brand made for urban, on-the-move consumers, our vision is to become a constant companion in their journey. Whether they’re at home, traveling or working, U&i’s products are designed to make their experiences more convenient, entertaining, and elevated.”

Features and Specification

COUNTER+ SERIES TWS (TWS 5445)

The COUNTER+ SERIES TWS 5445 offers up to 30 hours of non-stop playback time on a single charge, making them perfect for all day usage. Powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these TWS deliver a stable wireless range of up to 15 meters. Designed to keep convenience as the priority, the earbuds magnetically attach to the sides of the case and give an “open ding” sound when the case is opened - indicating they’re active and ready to use. Quad mic support and Environment Noise Cancellation makes them ideal for taking calls on-the-go. To enhance protection and style, the TWS comes with a free silicon case.









TUNE SERIES Wireless Soundbar (UiBS 1386)

This wireless soundbar combines sleek, modern design and with wooden finish, delivering 20 watts of powerful sound for up to 10 hours of playtime. It supports multiple audio inputs including 3.5mm jack, USB Input and TF Card Slot, and is equipped with a Type-C charging port for fast and easy recharging. With a wireless range of up to 10 meters, this soundbar is perfect for house parties and relaxed jam sessions alike.

Electro Series Wireless Soundbar (UiBS 2376)

Adding an extra punch to gatherings, the Electro Series Wireless Soundbar (UiBS 2376) delivers 10 watts of powerful sound performance and features,inbuilt RBG lighting on the brand logo, instantly bringing the party vibe. Its TWS function allows users to connect two soundbars wirelessly to create a stereo sound experience across a 10-meter range. A sturdy metal grill enhances both its durability and aesthetic appeal.

ENTRY 45 Charger (UiCH 3906)





A charger that is relatively faster than the standard options with its 60-watt output and wide compatibility, the ENTRY 45 Charger (UiCH 3906) supports multi-fast charging protocols and includes a 1-meter cable, allowing it to power devices from major brands. Whether it is Dual-Engine Fast Charge, Flash Charge, Warp Charge, Dash Charge, SuperVOOC or MI Turbo Chargo - this charger is equipped to handle all, ensuring a reliable, speedy and stable charging experience every time.

Pricing and Availability

● COUNTER+ SERIES TWS (TWS 5445): Rs. 599

● TUNE SERIES Bluetooth Speaker (UiBS 1386) : Rs. 899

● Electro Series Bluetooth Soundbar (UiBS 2376): Rs. 949

● ENTRY 45 Charger (UiCH 3906): Rs. 499

For more information, please visit: https://uandiworld.com/