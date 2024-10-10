U&i Unveils Feature-Rich Neckband, TWS, Powerbank, and Speaker: Idle Gifting Options for the Festive Season

New Delhi, 10th October 2024: U&i, India’s popular lifestyle tech accessories brand, has launched four new premium products to enhance users’ daily tech experiences. The new lineup includes the Dominator Series Neckband UINB-2304, Beats Series TWS 7650, Modern Series Powerbank UIPB-2151 and Innovative Series Portable Speaker UiBS-801 - each designed to blend technology with style, making them perfect gift choices this festive season. These products offer features like extended battery life, great sound experience and modern and stylish design. Whether for audiophiles or a professional in need of reliable power solutions, U&i’s latest offerings cater to those looking for convenience, performance and style, all within an affordable price range.

“At U&i, our focus has always been on merging innovation with user-centric design. With the launch of our new Dominator, Beats, Modern, and Innovative series during festive time, we are offering high-performance products that cater to the lifestyle demands of today’s tech enthusiasts at an affordable price range.” said Mr. Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i.

He further added, “We believe these new releases will not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations by providing superior audio experiences, fast charging solutions, and stylish designs.”

Specifications and Features

Dominator Series Neckband UINB-2304 – The Dominator Series Neckband UINB-2304 is designed for those who demand high-performance audio in any environment. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35dB, it provides an immersive sound experience by reducing background noise. With a robust 100 hours of music time and 600 hours of standby time, it offers unmatched battery life for extended use. The IPX4 water resistance makes it perfect for workouts or outdoor activities, while the magnetic earbuds ensure they stay securely in place when not in use, delivering a well-rounded surrounding sound experience.

Beats Series TWS 7650 – The Beats Series TWS 7650 earbuds combine style with functionality. Offering an incredible 120 hours of backup, they are ideal for long listening sessions. With 60ms ultra-low latency, these earbuds are perfect for gaming or streaming, ensuring no lag in audio. The Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures clear, distortion-free calls, while Bluetooth 5.3 guarantees stable connectivity. The sleek Type-C charging port and magnetic design add a touch of convenience, making the Beats Series TWS a versatile, high-performance solution for music lovers.

Modern Series Powerbank UIPB-2151 – The Modern Series Powerbank UIPB-2151 is built for users who need fast, reliable charging on the go. It features PD + QC 22.5W output, allowing for ultra-fast charging of multiple devices. The 15W Magsafe wireless charging feature is ideal for wireless-compatible devices, adding another layer of convenience. Equipped with both USB output and Type-C input/output, this power bank ensures versatility and ease of use, making it a must-have for travellers and professionals alike.

Innovative Series Portable Speaker UiBS-801 – The Innovative Series Portable Speaker UiBS-801 is designed to offer an immersive audio experience with its powerful 30W output. It provides 20 hours of backup, ensuring long-lasting playtime for parties or outdoor adventures. The speaker's Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows for seamless pairing with all devices, while the Type-C charging port ensures fast re-charging. Adding a touch of sophistication, the speaker comes with an in-built remote control and a premium hanging leather belt, making it a stylish yet functional audio solution for any occasion.

Price and Availability:

These products are available at mobile accessories stores nationwide. The introductory prices are as follows:

● Dominator Series Neckband UINB-2304: INR 1,099/-

● Beats Series TWS 7650: INR 799/-

● Modern Series Powerbank UIPB-2151: INR 1,699/-

● Innovative Series Portable Speaker UiBS-801: INR 3,100/-

About U&i:

U&i was launched in 2019 and since then it has quickly grown into a trusted name in lifestyle tech. The brand’s focus has always been on innovation, design, and delivering high-quality products that not only perform well but also resonate with their customers' lifestyles. From cutting-edge audio solutions to advanced power accessories, U&i is redefining what tech accessories can offer, creating seamless, modern experiences for their users.

For more information, please visit: https://uandiworld.com/