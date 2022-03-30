Unbox Samsung's 2022 Lineup, Designed for Innovative Personalized Experiences

SEOUL, Korea – March 30, 2022 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today showcased its 2022 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, soundbars, accessories and sustainability initiatives at its virtual Unbox & Discover event. With this new lineup, Samsung aims to redefine the role of television by creating beautifully designed, cutting-edge screens that offer more than just entertainment. This year's products and features take the screen to new heights by providing one central hub to play, connect, work and more.



"We are focused on creating a seamless experience across all of our products, which allows consumers to effortlessly enjoy all their benefits. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K is designed to fulfill the needs and empower the passion of our consumers, and the innovations are sparked by their experiences," said Jong-Hee(JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics' DX (Device eXperience) Division. "Neo QLED 8K also has the power to unlock new experiences as the most important device at the center of the home."

Samsung's 2022 portfolio was developed from the vision of 'Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,' with TVs at the center of users' home and daily lives. In line with this vision, Samsung created devices that seamlessly connect to provide deep personalization and connectivity ensuring there is a screen fit for every occasion and lifestyle. Historically, TVs and screens have been mainly associated with the act of "watching," but Neo QLED 8K aims to change this by expanding the user experience.

Neo QLED 8K: The Best Gets Better

The 2022 Neo QLED 8K has been upgraded to bring the large screen experience to another level. At the heart is the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. The latest processor has 20 independent neural AI networks, each analyzing the content's characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing, regardless of the source.

The Neural Quantum Processor 8K also powers a new technological innovation – Real Depth Enhancer. This scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. It works similarly to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on screen stands out against the background.

In fact, Samsung's all new 2022 QLED received the world's first 'Pantone Validated' certification in display from Pantone, the global authority on color and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) – meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone's guidelines. Additionally, these brilliant colors are comfortable to watch with the new EyeComfort Mode. The feature uses AI technology to automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information to optimize the most comfortable viewing experience.

Immersive Dolby Atmos Sound with Smart Features

For true immersion, TVs and screens need powerful and nuanced sound to match the rich colors and sharp details. The Neural Quantum Processor 8K's AI analyzes what is on screen in real-time so that the Adaptive Sound features can track and move between speakers to precisely match the movement on screen.

In QN900B, a flagship Neo QLED 8K model, all the sounds come from a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, featuring new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound, so that sound effects and voices truly follow the movement across the screen.

Samsung is also introducing Wireless Dolby Atmos to its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs– this means pristine audio quality without the clutter of HDMI cables. Wireless Dolby Atmos will also be applied to Samsung's new 2022 Ultra Slim Soundbar, designed for an immersive audio experience from a more aesthetically at a minimal setup.

Experiencing Your Screen

To ensure the experience is as seamless as possible, the 2022 lineup is outfitted with new and smarter features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs and screens to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more.

New Smart Hub : This year, Samsung also unveiled Smart Hub, its new user interface, powered by Tizen. The all-new Samsung Smart Hub brings every aspect of the smart experience into one easy-to-navigate home screen. The new tab classifies features, settings, and content into three categories for a seamless user experience: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient.

: This year, Samsung also unveiled Smart Hub, its new user interface, powered by Tizen. The all-new Samsung Smart Hub brings every aspect of the smart experience into one easy-to-navigate home screen. The new tab classifies features, settings, and content into three categories for a seamless user experience: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient. Media: The Media screen organizes users' entertainment options – including video on demand, streaming, and Samsung TV Pluswith 190+ free channels – and learns users' preferences with machine learning to make smart recommendations across all platforms and services.

Gaming Hub : Gaming Hub is a new game streaming discovery platform that bridges hardware and software to provide a seamless player experience. No downloads required, no storage needed. Samsung also announced partnerships with leading game streaming services – NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Stadia™ and Utomik, with more to come – to bring their libraries of games to the Gaming Hub. The new platform will be available later this year on select 2022 Samsung Smart TV models.

Ambient : The Ambient screen enhances the home's aesthetic, whether that means synchronizing the screen's display with its surrounding décor or making a bold statement with eye-catching art.

In addition to the all-new Gaming Hub, the 2022 lineup comes with specifications and features that are made for the ultimate gaming experience. They include four HDMI 2.1 supporting ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4K 144Hz gaming, Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar, making gaming more efficient and accessible for a fast-paced and streamlined experience. With these incredible picture quality and settings improvements, games will be more realistic and thrilling than ever. Samsung is also introducing an exclusive TV lineup for gaming in 43 and 50 inches in the near future. Samsung Health: Samsung Health offers not only a wide variety of workout and wellness classes, but also ways to track your progress and routines. Users can easily track their fitness journey and activities on their TV and seamlessly sync with other devices such as Galaxy Watch4 Series to track progress in real-time on the screen.

Sustainability at the Core with 'Going Green'

Samsung is always thinking about how the manufacturing process and the use of products impact the Earth's environment, looking for ways to reduce its footprint and build a better future for the planet.

Eco-Packaging: Samsung is improving its eco-conscious packaging with 90% less ink while also removing the staples during production. Both improvements reduce waste and make it easier for recycling centers to process.

Samsung is improving its eco-conscious packaging with 90% less ink while also removing the staples during production. Both improvements reduce waste and make it easier for recycling centers to process. SolarCell Remote: The SolarCell remote also received an upgrade for 2022. It is 88% more efficient than the previous 2020 models. They are now completely battery-free and can now be charged through 2.4GHz Radio Frequency Harvesting – drawing power from spare energy emitted by Wi-Fi routers.

Making it Personal with Accessories

Each consumer has their unique taste and needs when it comes to TVs, which is why Samsung created new accessories for its 2022 TVs that facilitate entirely new TV experiences.