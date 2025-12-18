Narsimhudu to represent AP in Santosh Trophy

Kurnool: Narasimhudu, a talented footballer from Kurnool district, has been selected to represent the Andhra Pradesh State team in the prestigious National Santosh Trophy Football Championship.

The championship matches are scheduled to be held from December 18 to 22 at the RDT Grounds in Anantapur. Kurnool District Football Association Secretary Y. Srinivasulu announced the selection and expressed happiness over a district player earning a place in the State squad for this national-level tournament.

Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, officials stated that Narasimhudu’s selection reflects his consistent performance and dedication to the sport. The Santosh Trophy, one of India’s most respected football tournaments, provides a significant platform for players to showcase their skills at the national level. Representing Andhra Pradesh in such a competitive event is considered a major achievement for both the player and Kurnool district football.

During a felicitation programme organised to honour the player, Kurnool District Football Association President Mupparav Shekhar described Narasimhudu’s selection as a moment of pride for the district. He expressed confidence that the player would deliver an impressive performance and bring laurels to the state. Secretary Y Srinivasulu and district vice-president Vijay Kumar also congratulated Narasimhudu, while extending special appreciation to coach Bablu Srinivasulu for his guidance and role in shaping the player’s success.