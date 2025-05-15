URBAN Launches ‘Genesis’ — The Smartwatch for Holistic Health, Wellbeing, and Lifestyle Elegance

URBAN Smart Wearables, the well-known home-grown technology brand, has expanded its premium smartwatch line-up with the launch of the URBAN Genesis Smartwatch. Crafted to cater to users seeking a stylish yet feature-rich companion for everyday use. With a robust stainless-steel build, always-on AMOLED display and advanced health tracking, URBAN Genesis is an all-in-one wearable suited for both lifestyle and fitness needs. Priced at an introductory offer of ₹3,999, the smartwatch is available on the company’s official website gourban.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and all leading offline retail chains across India.

The URBAN Genesis features a 1.45-inch Super AMOLED round display with always-on functionality, and a full-metal body with stainless steel block strap. With Advanced Bluetooth technology, seamless syncing across devices becomes effortless. The user can attend calls directly from his/her wrist using the in-built mic and speaker, receive app notifications, and even control music or the camera remotely.

Designed with a focus on style, wellness and daily productivity, Genesis includes Industry’s most advanced Quad AI Sensors for real time health tracking, covering heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep patterns and stress level. With multiple sports modes, URBAN Genesis is more than just a smartwatch – it’s a complete fitness and productivity companion designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Designed for everyday use, its robust metallic frame, IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and lightweight build make it suitable for diverse environments and activities.

URBAN’s Vision with Genesis Smartwatch

The Genesis Smartwatch underlines URBAN’s focus on delivering feature-rich, aesthetically refined, and functionally smart wearables tailored to Indian consumers. It’s a testimony to URBAN’s mission of making premium designer tech more accessible and integrated into daily routines.

Speaking at the Launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said, “Genesis is our boldest & smartest smartwatch yet. This device is made to be a true companion in everyday life. Whether monitoring stress, help in meditation with dedicated breathe mode, or manage health vitals, workouts & sleep - this device has it all.

Keeping Health & Wellness, Fitness, Productivity & Style as 4 pillars we have designed this device. What makes URBAN Genesis even more special is how effortlessly it transitions between fitness, work, and leisure – all while keeping you connected. This launch is another step in our journey of empowering users to take care of their health & wellbeing without losing the fashion sense.”

Key Features & Specifications:

● Massive 1.45” Round Dial Super AMOLED DisplayBright, crisp visuals with a large butter-smooth touchscreen for effortless navigation and enhanced readability.

● Bluetooth Calling with Built-in Mic & SpeakerMake and receive calls directly from your wrist without reaching for your phone.

● Full-Metal Body Design

Premium, rugged metallic casing with stainless steel block strap – ideal for every-day, every-occasion wear.

● Advanced Health Suite (Quad AI Sensors for Health Monitoring)Real-time tracking of Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Patterns, and more.

● Dedicated Wellness Suite with Dedicated Breather Mode & Stress Monitoring: Comes with advanced Stress Monitoring and Breathe mode to keep help you keep stress under control by channelling through controlled breathing

● AI Voice Assistant SupportQuick access to Google Assistant or Siri for hands-free commands and smart control.

● Multi-Sports & Activity ModesTrack walking, running, cycling, skipping, and more with detailed performance data.

● IP67 Water & Dust ResistanceBuilt to withstand splashes, sweat, and dust – suitable for workouts and daily use.

● Fast and Seamless Connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3)Smooth pairing with Android and iOS devices; fast data sync with zero lags.

● Long Battery LifeUp to 7 days of usage on a single charge with optimised power management.

● Smart NotificationsGet real-time alerts for calls, messages, emails, and social media directly on your watch.

● Remote Music & Camera ControlConveniently manage music playback and capture photos via smartwatch interface.

Price & Availability

The URBAN Genesis Smartwatch is available at a special launch price of ₹3,999. Customers can purchase it via URBAN’s official website (gourban.in), as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners across India.