URBAN Launches India’s First On-Case BT Calling Smart Buds TWS Earbuds

URBAN, a leading home-grown technology brand, announces the launch of URBAN Smart Buds TWS Earbuds – India’s first True Wireless Earbuds with on-case Bluetooth calling, address book configuration, and a dialer pad function. URBAN Smart Buds TWS Earbuds come with Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC + ENC) with 3 Dedicated ANC Modes, Big 1.47” HD LED Display superior sound quality, and connected smart app-based multi-functionality to improve daily experience of the tech-savvy customers. These earbuds are ideal for professionals, gamers, health enthusiasts and music lovers. The URBAN Smart Buds TWS Earbuds are available at an introductory price of ₹2499/-.

Speaking about the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, said, “We are happy to introduce India’s First On-case BT Calling with Dialer-pad & ANC TWS Earbuds. This is Industry’s smartest Wireless TWS Earbuds that is packed with features that have never been seen before in any TWS earbuds.

It's our endeavour at URBAN to pioneer innovations and provide seamless connectivity to our users that integrate with their dynamic lifestyle, redefining their audio experiences.”

Specifications and Features:

India’s First On-Case BT Calling - This feature of on-case Bluetooth calling allows users to make calls with just a tap on the case. The user can access his/her address book and dialer pad and make calls from the earbuds without ever having to take the phone out of his/her pocket.

Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC + ENC) - Outfitted with four different ANC modes (Off, Transparency, Adaptive and Noise Cancellation), the earbuds block up to 32 dB of external noise, so the users can keep the audio flowing without any distractions, whether they are in a loud office or on a brisk jog.

Massive 1.47” HD LED Display: URBAN Smart Buds Wireless TWS Earbuds come with a massive HD display with crisp colour output and multiple display wallpaper options, that resonate your mood.

Smart App Enabled Multi-Functionality - The URBAN Smart TWS Earbuds also integrate with the Integrated App, which is clutter-free and intuitive. The earbud settings, playback, and EQ Modes (Default, Rock, Jazz, Ballad and Popular) can be customised using this app.

Audio- With its Massive 13mm AI Smart Audio Drivers and Spatial 3D Surround Sound, URBAN Smart Buds TWS Earbuds provide an immersive, high-definition sound experience. Users’ conversation will be crystal clear with its dedicated Al Quad Mics.

Smart In-ear Detection & On-case Music Control - Experience Smart In-ear Detection that automatically pauses the music when the earbuds are taken off the ears. On-case music control lets the users control playback, pause and switch between modes without touching their phone.

Battery - With a long-lasting 48 hours of talk time per single charge and 150 hours of standby, these wireless earbuds can keep up with users’ personal lifestyle. Fast charging via Type C ensures no downtime.

Ultra-low Latency Gaming Mode - Gamers will appreciate the ultra-low latency feature that reduces lag to ensure a precise, real-time sound, thereby enhancing the gaming experience. Capture every audio cue, and enjoy a lag-free connection during gameplay.

Durability - Dust and water-resistant, these earbuds are durable for everything from the gym to a long hike.

Additional Features - The earbuds also come with a GPS positioner, notifications and message alerts, weather alerts, wallpaper options, touch sensors and more, thus offering an everyday utility package.

Price and Availability:

The URBAN Smart TWS Earbuds have been launched at an MRP of INR 5,999/- but will be available for a limited period at an introductory price of INR 2,499/- on leading e-commerce platforms, the company’s website and retail outlets, like Big C Mobiles, Pai International, Poorvika Appliances, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other major retailers pan India.







