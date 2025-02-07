US Moves to Ban DeepSeek AI – Heavy Fines and Jail Time for Users

The US government is tightening its stance on Chinese technology, with lawmakers proposing a bill to ban the DeepSeek AI chatbot. This move mirrors previous concerns over apps like TikTok, citing data privacy and security risks. The proposed legislation seeks to restrict DeepSeek's use, not only on government devices but also within private businesses, with severe penalties for violations.

Why the US Wants to Ban DeepSeek AI

According to The Wall Street Journal, a group of US senators is pushing for a ban on DeepSeek, a Chinese-developed AI chatbot. The bill explicitly states that it aims to "prohibit United States persons from advancing artificial intelligence capabilities within the People's Republic of China and for other persons."

A report from The Independent reveals that individuals caught using DeepSeek could face a fine of up to $1 million (approximately ₹6.5 crore). More concerningly, violators could also be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. The proposed law doesn't stop at individuals—businesses found using DeepSeek AI could be slapped with fines of up to $100 million (over ₹8 billion).

The Push for the DeepSeek AI Ban & Security Concerns

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is leading the push for the ban. His argument? DeepSeek AI poses the same risk as TikTok—potentially transferring sensitive US data to the Chinese government. Hawley has publicly questioned the chatbot's security, privacy protections, and ethical framework.

Notably, if the US implements this ban, it wouldn't be the first country to do so. Other nations have already taken strict actions against DeepSeek AI:

Italy banned DeepSeek due to privacy concerns.

Texas has already imposed state-level restrictions.

Taiwan followed suit with a nationwide ban.

Australia is reportedly considering similar restrictions.

Interestingly, despite these concerns, India seems to be taking a different approach. The Indian IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has indicated that DeepSeek AI will soon be hosted on Indian servers to address security issues rather than enforcing a ban.

DeepSeek AI's Global Attention

Although DeepSeek AI was launched in 2023, it only gained significant global attention after introducing its R1 model in late January 2025. The timing of its rise is notable, given the ongoing US-China tech war and restrictions on AI chip exports to China. Many see DeepSeek as China's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, offering similar capabilities at a lower cost.

What Makes DeepSeek AI Unique?

Founded by Liang Wenfeng in May 2023, DeepSeek AI has quickly positioned itself as a serious competitor in the AI space. Its latest large language models include:

DeepSeek-V3 – A general-purpose AI model.

DeepSeek-R1 – Designed for advanced reasoning tasks.

What sets DeepSeek apart is its efficiency. It follows a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, meaning it only activates certain parameters when needed, reducing computational load while maintaining high performance.

Like many modern AI models, DeepSeek continuously learns from human interactions, improving over time. However, the US government remains skeptical, concerned that its AI advancements may come at the cost of national security.

The debate around DeepSeek AI highlights the broader conflict between the US and China in the AI and tech industry. With harsh penalties proposed—including million-dollar fines and lengthy prison sentences—this bill could set a precedent for how governments regulate foreign AI systems. Whether or not DeepSeek AI survives in global markets will depend on how companies and nations respond to rising security concerns and regulatory measures.