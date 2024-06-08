Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More

Are you thinking of upgrading to a new iPhone or Apple device? The Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales is the perfect opportunity. Running from June 8 to June 17, this 10-day sale features fantastic deals on a wide range of Apple products. Whether you prefer shopping at one of the 140 Vijay Sales retail outlets or online at www.vijaysales.com, you'll find plenty of enticing offers. Here's a detailed look at what you can expect:

iPhone 15 Pro Deals

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Originally priced at Rs 184,900, it is now available for Rs 163,490. ICICI and SBI cardholders receive an instant Rs 3,000 discount, bringing the final price to Rs 160,490. Earn 1226 loyalty points.

- iPhone 15 Pro 512GB: It was regularly Rs 164,900, but it is now Rs 154,990. With the card discount, it drops to Rs 151,990. Earn 1162 loyalty points.

- iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Originally Rs 144,900, it is now Rs 135,990. The card discount reduces it to Rs 132,990. Earn 1020 loyalty points.

- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Originally priced at Rs 134,900, it is now available for Rs 126,990. After the card discount, it's Rs 123,990. Earn 952 loyalty points.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Deals

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Regularly Rs 199,900, now Rs 177,990. With the card discount, it's Rs 174,990. Earn 1335 loyalty points.

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Originally Rs 179,900, now Rs 167,990. After the card discount, it's Rs 164,990. Earn 1260 loyalty points.

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Originally priced at Rs 159,900, it is now Rs 148,990. The card discount reduces it to Rs 145,990. Earn 1117 loyalty points.

Additional Deals on Apple Products

Beyond the iPhone 15 series, Vijay Sales offers significant discounts on other Apple products:

- MacBooks: You'll find excellent deals if you need a powerful MacBook Pro for work or a MacBook Air for everyday tasks.

- iPads: From the iPad Mini to the iPad Pro, all models are included in the sale, providing versatile options for different needs.

- Apple Watches and AirPods: Enjoy discounts on these popular accessories, perfect for enhancing your Apple ecosystem.

- HomePod Mini: The HomePod Mini is available at a reduced price and can improve your smart home setup.

- Apple Care+: Protect your devices with discounted Apple Care+ plans, ensuring peace of mind for your new purchases.

Apple Accessories: Chargers, cables, pencils, and cases are also on sale, making it easier to fully equip your Apple devices.

Special Offers for Cardholders and Trade-In Bonuses

ICICI and SBI cardholders can benefit from instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on their purchases. Additionally, those shopping in-store can take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 through Cashify, making it even more affordable to upgrade to the latest Apple technology.

The Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales offers an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the latest Apple products at discounted prices. Whether you want to upgrade your iPhone, invest in a new MacBook or iPad, or simply enhance your Apple accessory collection, deals are available for everyone. Take advantage of these fantastic offers from June 8 to June 17 at Vijay Sales outlets and online.