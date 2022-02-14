Vivo T1 5G Live Sale in India! Find Price and Specifications

Vivo T1 5G sale is now available in India. The phone was recently launched in India. Vivo T1 5G sale is available on Flipkart for the first time starting today. The latest Vivo T1 series phone was launched with Rs. 20,000 price band. The phone is now also available through the official website of Vivo India. Vivo's latest smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate display powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is available with various bank offers and trade-in offers that can bring the price of your new phone down to a minimum. Here are all the details.

Vivo T1 5G: Price and Availability

Vivo T1 5G comes in two vibrant colors: Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy. The Vivo T1 5G price is Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB 128GB RAM model on Flipkart and Vivo India e-store instead of Rs. 19,990. While Vivo T1 5G is also available in two other variants:

Vivo T1 5G with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory: Rs. 16,990

Vivo T1 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB memory: Rs 19,990

Vivo T1 5G Offers

Not only the launch discount but also various banking offers are available on Vivo T1 5G. HDFC bank cardholders can get flat Rs. 1,000 off the new phone, or if you have a Citi credit and debit card then you're eligible for an additional 10 percent discount. In addition to these banking offers, you can get up to Rs. 15,000 off a trade-in offer, if you have an older smartphone to include in the trade-in offer. That means the price of the latest smartphone may drop even further.

Vivo T1 5G Specs and Features

Vivo T1 5G is the first Vivo T Series smartphone to come with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform with a 6nm chipset and offers an 8.25mm design with a 2.5D flat bezel. The smartphone also offers an AnTuTu score of 4,00,000+ and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For power, it has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18-hour charging. W. Vivo also introduces the five-layer liquid cooling technology in T1 5G which lowers the core temperature by 10°C. In optics, the rear camera of the Vivo T1 5G features a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It offers a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.