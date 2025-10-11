Vivo Unveils OriginOS 6 and BlueOS 3: A Fresh Take on Design and AI Innovation

Vivo has unveiled OriginOS 6 and BlueOS 3, its latest software innovations for smartphones and smartwatches, combining design elegance with next-generation AI capabilities. The Android 16-based OriginOS 6 debuts on the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15, before rolling out to older devices starting November 2025. Alongside, the company introduced BlueOS 3 for wearables, delivering longer battery life and new smart features.

A Design Inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass

The latest OriginOS 6 marks a major visual overhaul across the home screen, lock screen, and system apps. The redesigned interface introduces circular app icons, fluid transitions, and adaptive widgets that resize dynamically with notifications. Inspired by Apple’s “Liquid Glass” look from iOS 26, the new design emphasizes depth, curvature, and seamless movement.

A standout feature is the “Atomic Island” — Vivo’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island — which integrates controls for media, timers, and alerts in a compact, interactive space. Progressive blur effects, stacked notifications, and an all-new control center with customizable quick toggles further modernize the user experience.

Smooth Performance with Blue River Engine

Under the hood, Vivo’s proprietary Blue River Smooth Engine powers the OS. It combines a dual-rendering architecture, super-core computing, and photonic storage to ensure lag-free operation, stable frame rates, and more responsive animations. According to Vivo, this engine delivers “superior touch performance” and fluid multitasking, even during intensive use.

AI-Powered Everyday Assistance

OriginOS 6 introduces an array of AI-driven utilities designed to enhance daily productivity. These include a smart phone assistant, AI summary generator, Circle to Search 2.0, and Live Photo AI Removal—a feature that lets users erase unwanted elements not only from still images but also from moving photos. Other tools include AI-based image upscaling, automatic object removal, and image-to-PDF conversion.

BlueOS 3: Smarter, Longer-Lasting Wearables

On the wearable side, BlueOS 3 brings extended battery life, new watch faces, smoother animations, and Blue Heart V voice-calling support. The update will debut on Vivo Watch 5 and iQOO Watch 5 (Wi-Fi and Cellular variants) in early November as part of a public beta. Vivo claims the Vivo Watch GT 2 can now last up to 33 days on a single charge under the new OS.

Gradual Rollout Plan

The OriginOS 6 rollout will begin in November 2025, reaching models like Vivo X-Fold 5, Vivo X200 series, and iQOO 13, before extending to other flagship and mid-range devices through May 2026.

With a design philosophy rooted in fluidity and human interaction, Vivo’s OriginOS 6 and BlueOS 3 represent the brand’s next leap in creating intelligent, visually immersive digital experiences.