Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass

Vivo will soon launch the Vivo V29e in India, its camera-focused mid-range offering. Before the official launch, Vivo revealed the slim design of the smartphone with a curved screen. The company has now revealed the specifications of the camera.



The official page for the Vivo V29e product notes that the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). There is one more camera on the back, probably a macro lens. Vivo claims that the selfie camera supports "Eye Auto Focus" for better and more reliable focusing. The company also boasts of its night portrait skills.

The website states: "With 64 megapixels and OIS, you can illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter night portraits with unmatched clarity and detail."

Vivo has also revealed that the Vivo V29e has two colour options. The V29e Artistic Red edition features "colour-changing glass." As the name suggests, the colour-changing glass allows the phone to change its hue to black. However, that only works when the rear panel is exposed to UV light. Similar colour-changing technology has been used in devices, including the V25.

The phone looks quite similar to the Motorola Edge 40, with a sleek design and a curved screen. It measures 7.57mm thick, which is still relatively thicker than the Edge 40's 7.49mm body. According to leaks, the phone could sport a 6.73-inch display, a 4600mAh battery, and a SoC. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus with 8 GB of RAM. It can cost less than Rs 30,000, similar to older Vivo V series smartphones. The base variant of the phone can start at Rs 25,000.

Not just Vivo, other smartphone OEMs are also getting ready to launch their mid-range smartphones. Chinese smartphone maker Honor is returning under a new Indian division called Honor Tech. The company is expected to launch the Honor P90 smartphone. IQOO is also planning to launch iQOO Z7 Pro, which looks similar to Vivo V29e, according to the official poster. The Z7 Pro could have more features.

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 31. The phone will feature a curved screen and a 64-megapixel OIS camera. Other expected key features include MediaTek Dimensity 7200, 8GB RAM, 4600mAh with 66W fast charging technology and Wi-Fi 6. The Vivo V29e can also offer 66W charging. Unlike Samsung, Vivo, iQOO and other China-based Android brands still offer the charging block in the box.