Vivo X90 series to launch in India; Expected price and specifications

Vivo is ready to launch the Vivo X80 series successor. Vivo will now lift the veil on the Vivo X90 series, which is now official in China. The new series was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, hinting that the smartphone will be launched in India. Vivo x80 was a camera-focused series, and we can expect the same from the Vivo X90 series.

The Vivo X90 appeared on the BIS website under model number V2218, as per My Smart Price. No other details about the phone were disclosed about the phone. However, the smartphone has been made official in China, so the phone specifications are familiar. Rumours abound that the Indian phone variant will feature the same specs as the Chinese variant. So let's take a look at the expected price and specifications.

Vivo X90 Series: Specifications

The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone brings a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo X90 has a 4810 mAh battery with 120W fast-wired charging support. The phone comes with aptX HD compatible speakers and Hi-Res Audio. In the optics department, the Vivo X90 offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS and EIS. A 12-megapixel portrait sensor accompanies it with 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel snapper.

The Vivo X90 is also 6.78 inches in size and runs at 2K resolution. The AMOLED screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM, HDR10+, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It brings a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4870mAh battery. Vivo has offered support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for Hi-Res Audio and aptX-HD. There's a triple camera setup on the back, a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS and EIS. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom. It also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. At the front is a 32-megapixel sensor.

Vivo X90 series: Expected price and availability

In China, the Vivo X90 launched at the starting price of RMB 3,699, which is about Rs 42,400 in India. The price is for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Whereas the Vivo X90 Pro has been launched at the cost of RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,200) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The top-of-the-line model also comes in a 12GB variant, which launched at RMB 6,499 (roughly Rs 74,400) for 12GB + 256GB.