WhatsApp Android Bug: Do not click the link; How to fix the bug

WhatsApp is a Meta-owned app that offers a variety of exciting features and privacy options to enhance and protect the user experience. It is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms worldwide. WhatsApp also receives regular app updates to improve the user interface, add features, improve security, and fix bugs. However, despite its smooth and improved user experience and end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp is not immune to temporary hiccups, such as a recent bug that has reportedly been crashing its Android app on devices.

According to a report from the Android Authority, you are facing a bug causing your Android app to crash. The bug is triggered when users open an individual or group chat that contains a specific link, wa.me/settings. Usually, this link should open the settings page of the WhatsApp app, but it is currently causing crashes on Android devices.

The bug seems to affect individual and group chats, including WhatsApp Business. The report indicates that opening a chat with the problematic link causes the crash, but the app restarts normally after you revisit that specific message thread.

The bug is reported to affect version 2.23.10.77 of WhatsApp for Android, though other versions may also be affected.

Notably, the WhatsApp bug was first reported by a Twitter user with the username @BruteBee, who revealed that it affects version 2.23.10.77 of WhatsApp Business. The user further confirmed that the bug caused the app to crash when sharing the URL on WhatsApp status.



How to Fix WhatsApp Android Bug

If you are facing a similar problem, there is a simple solution. WhatsApp Web, the browser version of WhatsApp, is not affected by this bug. Therefore, you can log in to WhatsApp Web through your browser and delete the message or chat that caused the blocking. After that, your WhatsApp on your phone will not be blocked unless you receive the same problematic link again.

As an update to the bug report, a recent tweet from @BruteBee reveals that WhatsApp fixed the bug. The tweet reads: "It appears @WhatsApp has fixed the bug! Thanks Everyone for making this tweet reach so far! At least for wa[.]me/settings. The party is over."