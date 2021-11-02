WhatsApp Bans More Than 2 Million Indian Accounts

WhatsApp is in the news again and this time it is not for the implementation of another new feature. It's the largest app in the world, but it doesn't hesitate to ban its own subscribers, even if that means removing up to 2.2 million of them. Yes, WhatsApp has banned more than 2 million accounts of its subscribers in the month of September, shows its latest monthly report. All those WhatsApp accounts that were banned had disrupted the rules and had to pay the price. WhatsApp released its latest compliance report today.



WhatsApp cited the safety of its users as a reason to ban its subscribers who had crossed the line. Its spokesperson said: "WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other states of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform".

WhatsApp has informed the government that it had received up to 560 reports of user-generated complaints in the categories of account support, ban appeal, other support and product support, and security categories in September. The breakdown of the reports you received is as follows: account support (121), ban appeal (309), other support and product support (49 each), and security (32).

The exact number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp is 2,209,000, which are identified by a '91' phone number prefix for the country. WhatsApp also said that "This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."

This is not the first time that WhatsApp has banned more than 2 million accounts, it had also banned about 2 million Indian accounts in August. These reports are being generated by WhatsApp and other internet and social media organizations after the new IT rules went into effect in May. These need them to publish compliance reports every month.



