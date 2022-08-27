WhatsApp brings a new camera shortcut in its update

WhatsApp continues to test and test new features to make the use of the application easier and more comfortable for its users. And now, according to the latest information, the online messaging app is working on a new camera shortcut. However, what should be noted is that the feature will be implemented in a future app update, and the exact date of it is not yet known. WABetaInfo tweeted: "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.7: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a new camera shortcut for a future update of the app!"

WABetaInfo further reported through a report that the WhatsApp for Android 2.22.19.3 beta update was released a few days ago and brings the ability to create communities. "When this feature is enabled, it automatically replaces the camera tab with the communities tab, so people have a new dedicated place where to find all their communities and the ones they previously joined. But… where is the camera tab? WhatsApp is studying a solution to restore it," the report said.

The messaging app isn't actually removing the camera tab, but it plans to reintroduce it by adding a new shortcut beside the search button in a future app update. As usual, the camera will appear immediately when people use this shortcut.

The report further added, "This is only one of the changes related to WhatsApp Communities that are coming in a future update for more people."