WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections

WhatsApp is known for testing many new features lately that could be coming to the platform. A few days ago, it was revealed that the instant messaging application was testing a feature that allows users to create alternative profiles. Another report claims that WhatsApp Channel may develop or test new voice messages and sticker features. These features could contribute to the platform's efforts to improve user experience. However, all these efforts could go to hell as a WhatsApp official recently announced that the platform could show ads in Status. Let's know things in detail.



WhatsApp Ads

In a recent interview by WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart might have revealed the platform's plans when it comes to ads. In an interview with TechCrunch, Cathcart said that WhatsApp will not show ads in the inbox, but they could appear in other places, such as Status or Channels.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members, or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in your inbox”, Cathcart said.

Interestingly, in September, Cathcart had denied claims made in a Financial Times report that WhatsApp could place ads on the chat screen. “This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this,” wrote the WhatsApp head on X.

We should note that while Cathcart may have hinted at the possible appearance of ads in the Status or Channels section of WhatsApp, it is not a confirmation that they will arrive. In 2019, WhatsApp tested ads in the Status section of the beta version of its app, but it never made it to the public version.

WhatsApp Latest Features

WhatsApp has been rolling out several new features for users lately. Just a few months ago, the platform finally brought a feature that allows you to share photos and videos in HD resolution. At the same time, it also launched another feature that allows you to link a WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Taking steps towards a password-free future, it now allows you to log into the app using a passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication.