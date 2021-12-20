WhatsApp Quick Reply Feature to Simplify Chatting; Know How

WhatsApp is such an easy-to-use instant messaging app. From sending images, files, video messages to video calls and more with just a few taps, it seems like everything has been served to users in one tray. How about getting a quick reply option on your WhatsApp? Well, the quick reply feature is there except for business accounts. WhatsApp Business introduces new features and tools to help businesses better manage customer conversations. WhatsApp Quick Reply feature enables you to re-use frequently sent messages by using keyboard shortcuts.



"Quick Replies" was one of the first critical features of the business platform, allowing you to reuse frequently sent messages using keyboard shortcuts to dispatch them quickly. With this feature, you can create shortcuts for the messages you send to your customers, the most frequent being quick replies. This can include graphics and videos in the form of multimedia messages.

How to set up quick responses?

-Users of the WhatsApp Business application can create quick responses. Go to More options in your application and then to Business tools.

- Then, tap on Quick Reply and click on Add

- You can create your message or quickly reply to a multimedia message while tapping the Message option. You should note that you cannot add media files as a quick reply on WhatsApp's web or desktop versions.

- Then tap Shortcut to set the keyboard shortcut for the quick response and 'Save it.'