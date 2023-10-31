WhatsApp rolling out message reaction filtering feature for channels

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a message reaction filtering feature for channels on iOS, making it easier for administrators to see which of their contacts have reacted to channel updates.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will help channel owners promptly identify which of their contacts have reacted to their channel content using an emoji, simplifying their understanding of which updates are most popular.

This feature might enhance interaction and feedback for channel administrators when sharing a new update.

It can also be considered a valuable tool to help them understand which updates grab the attention of their contacts, the report said.

The message reaction filtering feature for channels is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new "quick action bar" feature on its Business app for Android, which will let users "quickly perform different actions".

A new icon may now appear above the microphone button, allowing the app to display a new quick action bar above the chat bar, allowing users to perform various actions quickly and easily.

With this feature, users can promptly create orders, access their quick replies, and easily send products from their catalogue.

This update aims to improve and simplify the process of interacting with customers, ensuring that these key features are always visible, saving the business time and effort when interacting with the app.