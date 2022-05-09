WhatsApp Starts Testing Companion Mode for Multiple Smartphones: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a companion mode feature with some of its beta users that allows them to add a secondary device as a companion to their primary WhatsApp phone. With this update, users can access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones or tablets. Previously, WhatsApp launched multi-device support for all users to access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously to share messages on the app, even without active internet access on their phone. However, the feature currently only supports PCs as secondary devices and is not fruitful for people with other mobile phones and tablets. However, this may change very soon with the release of the add-on mode.

According to a report from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a companion mode that allows a secondary device to be linked to another registered WhatsApp account. In late April, the feature was first spotted with beta version 2.22.10.13 for Android. But now have more details on how the feature will work.

The report includes a screenshot showing a full-screen warning for users registering a device as an add-on to their primary account. When you are pairing the secondary device with another registered WhatsApp account, the current WhatsApp account set on the secondary phone will be logged out, says the screenshot. Also, switching to WhatsApp Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data. As per the report, this ability to use the same WhatsApp account on different phones is being tested on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

However, the report also suggests that this feature is under development. It may be updated before the final release.

WhatsApp announced multi-device support for all users in early March. This functionality allows users to connect their instant messaging account to up to four devices, including laptops or PCs, even when there is no Internet connection on the primary device. The company has also enabled end-to-end encryption on chats. However, the paired devices will be disconnected if the phone remains idle for more than 14 days.