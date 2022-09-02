WhatsApp to stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24: Report

According to a previous report, iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions will soon drop support for WhatsApp. The changes will reportedly start to take effect on October 24. As a result, users with older iPhones will need to update their phones to iOS 12 or newer to continue using WhatsApp. This step could force iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. Another report suggests that updating to a new iOS build is not practical on these iPhone models.

According to a WABetaInfo report from May, Apple will soon drop support for WhatsApp on iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. In addition, according to the report, WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 before October 24.

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users may face a hardware update as installing an iOS update compatible with WhatsApp is practically impossible. However, users with iPhone 5s or later can upgrade to iOS 12 and still receive WhatsApp support.

WhatsApp has updated its requirements on its FAQ page to reflect these changes. To keep the messaging platform working on their phones, iPhone users will need to get an update to iOS 12 or later. By comparison, the app is still compatible with devices running on Android 4.1.

This update should not be a problem for most Apple users. Their stats state that 89 per cent of iPhone users have upgraded to iOS 15. Also, 82 per cent of all Apple users have upgraded to iOS 15. Only 4 per cent of users have iOS 13. or older versions installed.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and select the version of iOS you want to install.