WhatsApp update: Account Protect, Device Verification and more

WhatsApp has announced several security features to improve the security and privacy of users. The company has announced new features to ensure users have more control over their messages and has added layers of privacy. WhatsApp has revealed some features, including Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic security codes. New features will be introduced in the coming months, with work happening behind the scenes without user input.



One of the latest features is Account Protect, which will verify users when they switch their WhatsApp accounts to a new device. WhatsApp will ask the old device to confirm the user wants to take this step as an additional security check. In addition, the feature will alert users to an unauthorized attempt to move their account to another device.

Device Verification is another feature which will help protect users from mobile malware that can take advantage of their phone without permission and use their WhatsApp to send spam messages. In addition, to authenticate user accounts and protect users if their device is compromised, WhatsApp has added checks that do not require users to act.

In a statement, WhatsApp said, "To help prevent this, we have added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted."

The most security-conscious users of WhatsApp have always been able to use the security code verification feature to ensure that they are chatting with the intended recipient. WhatsApp is now rolling out an Automatic Security Codes feature based on a process called "Key Transparency." The new feature will verify that users have a secure connection, making it more accessible and easier.

While there are several ways WhatsApp can make it easier for everyone to stay secure, these two features that only users can turn on: 2-Step Verification and end-to-end encrypted backups. If users already use these features, WhatsApp encourages them to share with their friends about them so that more people can benefit from them.