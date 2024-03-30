WhatsApp Update: Navigation Bar Moved to Bottom on Android Devices

WhatsApp's recent update for its Android app brings a significant change to the navigation tab, shifting it from the top to the bottom of the interface. While some users have welcomed this alteration, others have expressed frustration, venting their opinions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

“android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it (.) meet your new navigation tools closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes,” WhatsApp said in an X post.





android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it



meet your new navigation tools 🤝 closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes pic.twitter.com/CqLvZf9meo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 28, 2024

The transition of the navigation bar to the bottom aligns WhatsApp for Android more closely with its iOS counterpart, enhancing consistency across platforms. WhatsApp introduced this update to streamline user access to essential features within the app and make navigation more intuitive.





Thats a change I wanted — Temporal Ningen (@RomenNdlovu) March 29, 2024





An X user said, “Thats a change I wanted”. Another user wrote, “A change that no one asked for”. A user appreciated the update and wrote, “Love the new navigation setup! Thanks for making it even more user-friendly”.





A change that no one asked for — Soumya K (@ItsKanti) March 28, 2024





Announcing the update via an X post, WhatsApp emphasized the aim of rearranging elements within the app to enhance user experience and accessibility. Simultaneously, rumours suggest that WhatsApp may be exploring the integration of international payments through its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service.



According to an X user named AssembleDebug, an upcoming feature could facilitate international payments via UPI for Indian users. The user shared a screenshot showcasing a new addition in the Payments menu, labelled "International payments." This feature enables users to send payments to businesses in supported countries for up to three months, requiring authentication through the UPI PIN for activation.