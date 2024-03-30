Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
WhatsApp Update: Navigation Bar Moved to Bottom on Android Devices
WhatsApp's latest update relocates the navigation bar to the bottom, sparking mixed reactions among users on social media.
WhatsApp's recent update for its Android app brings a significant change to the navigation tab, shifting it from the top to the bottom of the interface. While some users have welcomed this alteration, others have expressed frustration, venting their opinions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
“android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it (.) meet your new navigation tools closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes,” WhatsApp said in an X post.
The transition of the navigation bar to the bottom aligns WhatsApp for Android more closely with its iOS counterpart, enhancing consistency across platforms. WhatsApp introduced this update to streamline user access to essential features within the app and make navigation more intuitive.
An X user said, “Thats a change I wanted”. Another user wrote, “A change that no one asked for”. A user appreciated the update and wrote, “Love the new navigation setup! Thanks for making it even more user-friendly”.
Announcing the update via an X post, WhatsApp emphasized the aim of rearranging elements within the app to enhance user experience and accessibility. Simultaneously, rumours suggest that WhatsApp may be exploring the integration of international payments through its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service.
According to an X user named AssembleDebug, an upcoming feature could facilitate international payments via UPI for Indian users. The user shared a screenshot showcasing a new addition in the Payments menu, labelled "International payments." This feature enables users to send payments to businesses in supported countries for up to three months, requiring authentication through the UPI PIN for activation.