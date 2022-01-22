WhatsApp Update: Smart Wallpapers for iPhone Users on WhatsApp

On your iPhone, have you seen the voice calling feature of WhatsApp? When you make a voice call to your contact, you can see the person's profile picture in a round circle on your screen. According to the latest update, the messaging app is working on improving the interface while making voice calls. The app is now working on the ability to see the chat wallpaper when making voice calls, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is continuously working to bring new features and improvements for users and WhatsApp wallpapers for voice calls is the latest feature that may come for iPhone users.

It can be known that development is underway for WhatsApp beta for iOS/iPhone users. Also, as the feature is still under development, the release date is not yet known and may be seen in future updates. Reporting the same, tweeted WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp is working on wallpapers for voice calls! New minor tweaks are under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, in order to improve the interface for voice calls in a future update."





Sharing a screenshot, WABetaInfo said: "WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space - the new design will look good, especially when making group voice calls".

Another WhatsApp feature that is in the works will allow you to migrate your chat history from the app on Android to an iPhone. "WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 22.2.74: what's new? WhatsApp is officially working on the ability to migrate your chat history from WhatsApp for Android to iOS, for a future update!," WABetaInfo tweeted.





It should be noted that WhatsApp users could already migrate their iPhone chat history to Samsung devices, Pixel phones, and other Android devices. While Android 12 devices will be supported to receive iOS chat history at a later date. To import chat history, WhatsApp will ask for your permission before starting the process.