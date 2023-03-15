WhatsApp update: To replace phone numbers with usernames in group chat

WhatsApp is soon rolling out a new update for group participants that replaces phone numbers with usernames within the chat list. After the new feature update, users will get to see push names instead of phone numbers if they get a message from an unknown contact in the WhatsApp group. In December of last year, WhatsApp began introducing a new feature that exchanged phone numbers with push names within the message bubble of group chats. The latest feature made it easier for users to recognize messages from unknown contacts in the group chat window. Now, as per WAbetainfp, WhatsApp is also adding this feature to its chat list so that users know who they received messages from in the group chat.



The new update isn't that big, but it will make it easier for all the recipients to know who the unknown contact is, even without saving the number to their contact list. The feature can also replace the phone number with the username, even in different sections of the app, such as the list of group participants. Especially in large groups where it is impossible to save the contacts of each and every group member.

In particular, the update will show the username of only group participants in the preview of messages within the chat list and not for personal chats of unsaved contacts. Currently, the new update for the chat list is rolling out for WhatsApp beta for Android users with WhatsApp's latest version, 2.23.5.12 and for iOS beta with WhatsApp beta update for iOS 23.5.0.73. After testing, the feature will be available to everyone in future app updates.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also started testing another new feature for groups that will give group admins more control. Presently available with the WhatsApp beta update for iOS and Android, WhatsApp has introduced a new approval feature for group chat admins. This feature will allow group admins to control who can join the group via the group invite link. Once enabled from settings, any time someone tries to join the group using the chat link, all members will see a chat notice that the new entrant is seeking admin approval to join the group. This way, the group admins will be able to decide who can join and manage the group more efficiently.