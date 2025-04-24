WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Brings Advanced Chat Privacy for Safer Group Conversations

WhatsApp has launched a new privacy-focused feature called Advanced Chat Privacy, designed to give users tighter control over how their messages are handled, especially in group chats with unfamiliar members.

This latest update is all about enhancing user privacy. With Advanced Chat Privacy, you can now block message exports, stop media from being saved automatically, and prevent your messages from being accessed by AI tools outside WhatsApp. It's a useful addition to the platform’s existing privacy features like disappearing messages and chat locks.

Announced through a blog post, WhatsApp said the feature is intended for conversations that cover sensitive topics but may involve people who don’t know each other well. “This new setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy,” the company stated.

Activating the feature is straightforward. Simply open a chat or group, tap on the chat name, and select Advanced Chat Privacy. Once enabled, the setting applies to all participants in that conversation. This means no one in the group can export messages, use them with AI tools, or have media saved automatically to their devices.

WhatsApp believes this will be particularly beneficial for semi-public groups—like health support forums or issue-based discussions—where users might be more cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information.

This rollout marks just the beginning. WhatsApp has confirmed that more privacy enhancements are in development and will be released in future updates. For now, the Advanced Chat Privacy feature is rolling out globally and should reach all users with the latest version of the app in the coming days.

With this move, WhatsApp is continuing its commitment to providing users with more secure and private ways to communicate, especially in an era where digital privacy is more important than ever.

The company said, "We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organising your community about something important to you. You can turn this on by tapping the chat name, then tapping on Advanced Chat Privacy. This is the first version of this feature and we’re planning to add more to it so that it will eventually include even more protections."