WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Develops File Sharing Without Internet

WhatsApp is in the process of developing a groundbreaking feature that will revolutionize file-sharing capabilities for its users. Leaked information suggests that the messaging platform is working on enabling users to share various types of media and documents, even when offline.



According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively implementing this feature, enabling users to share files without relying on an internet connection. Moreover, these shared files will be encrypted, ensuring their integrity and security against tampering or corruption.

Leaked screenshots from the latest WhatsApp beta for Android reveal the permissions required for this feature to function seamlessly. The app will need access to nearby devices supporting offline file sharing through Bluetooth. However, users will retain the option to restrict this access if desired.

Additionally, WhatsApp will require permission to access system files, the device's photo gallery, and location permission to facilitate device proximity checks for connectivity. Despite these permissions, WhatsApp will uphold user privacy by masking phone numbers and encrypting shared files, prioritizing safety throughout the sharing process.

This upcoming feature mirrors the functionality of peer-to-peer file-sharing applications like ShareIT, which facilitates file transfers between devices without needing a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Given the diverse range of media files and documents shared by WhatsApp users, this feature significantly enhances user convenience and data security.

While WhatsApp has not specified a release date for this feature, its presence in beta testing indicates an imminent rollout. Once available, this feature is poised to streamline global file-sharing experiences for WhatsApp users, marking a significant advancement in the platform's capabilities.