- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Let You Pay Electricity Bills, Rent and More
WhatsApp could soon introduce bill payments for electricity, water, rent, and more, streamlining financial transactions directly within the app.
WhatsApp has consistently introduced new features to enhance user experience, from Channels to interactive polls. Now, the messaging giant appears to be working on a major update that could make bill payments seamless for users in India. A recent APK teardown by Android Authority suggests that WhatsApp may soon allow payments for essential services such as electricity, mobile recharges, LPG gas, water, landline postpaid bills, and even rent—all directly within the app.
What We Know About WhatsApp’s Payment Expansion
The teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.25.3.15 hints at Meta’s efforts to expand its financial services in India. Currently, WhatsApp supports UPI transactions for sending money to contacts and businesses. However, this upcoming feature could broaden its scope, enabling payments across multiple categories.
According to Android Authority, an empty activity page dedicated to mobile payments has been spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp. This indicates that the feature is still in its early development phase but is actively being worked on.
The Advantage of WhatsApp’s Vast Network
Integrating bill payments into WhatsApp could provide significant convenience for users, eliminating the need for multiple payment apps. Given WhatsApp’s widespread use in India, this move could also strengthen its position in the country’s digital payments ecosystem. By leveraging its massive distribution network, WhatsApp could become a one-stop solution for both communication and financial transactions.
When Will This Feature Be Available?
Despite the promising potential, there’s no official word on when this feature will be launched. Android Authority speculates that regulatory approvals might be required before it can go live in India. Since the feature is still under development, it may take some time before users can start paying their bills directly through WhatsApp.