WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Let You Pay Electricity Bills, Rent and More

WhatsApp has consistently introduced new features to enhance user experience, from Channels to interactive polls. Now, the messaging giant appears to be working on a major update that could make bill payments seamless for users in India. A recent APK teardown by Android Authority suggests that WhatsApp may soon allow payments for essential services such as electricity, mobile recharges, LPG gas, water, landline postpaid bills, and even rent—all directly within the app.

What We Know About WhatsApp’s Payment Expansion

The teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.25.3.15 hints at Meta’s efforts to expand its financial services in India. Currently, WhatsApp supports UPI transactions for sending money to contacts and businesses. However, this upcoming feature could broaden its scope, enabling payments across multiple categories.

According to Android Authority, an empty activity page dedicated to mobile payments has been spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp. This indicates that the feature is still in its early development phase but is actively being worked on.

The Advantage of WhatsApp’s Vast Network

Integrating bill payments into WhatsApp could provide significant convenience for users, eliminating the need for multiple payment apps. Given WhatsApp’s widespread use in India, this move could also strengthen its position in the country’s digital payments ecosystem. By leveraging its massive distribution network, WhatsApp could become a one-stop solution for both communication and financial transactions.

When Will This Feature Be Available?

Despite the promising potential, there’s no official word on when this feature will be launched. Android Authority speculates that regulatory approvals might be required before it can go live in India. Since the feature is still under development, it may take some time before users can start paying their bills directly through WhatsApp.



