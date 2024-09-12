WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Present Custom Meta AI Voices

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature allowing users to choose Meta AI voices for a more personalized interaction experience, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. This feature will offer a variety of voices, including distinct UK and US accents, as well as voices inspired by well-known public figures.



In recent months, WhatsApp has consistently worked on integrating Meta AI into its platform to enhance user experience. Initially, it introduced Meta AI into its chat interface, enabling users to answer queries, create images, or find new recipes with a simple text prompt. This feature aimed to make AI integration seamless and user-friendly. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly focusing on refining the Meta AI voice mode, allowing users to communicate with the AI in voices that suit their preferences, taking the interaction to the next level.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon implement the option for users to select different voices for Meta AI. Although no official release date has been announced, it is speculated that the feature will roll out along with the voice chat mode update. The report reveals that users will be able to choose between three UK voices and two US voices, each varying in pitch and tone. This customization ensures users can select a voice that aligns with their regional accent, personal preferences, or desired tone, making their interactions more tailored and engaging.

In addition to regional accents, the voice mode is expected to feature four voices modelled after famous public figures. While the identities of these figures have not yet been disclosed, this inclusion aims to boost user engagement. Familiar and inspiring voices can make interactions more entertaining and immersive. For example, users might find motivation in a voice they admire or choose a tone that they find comforting or relatable. Whether you prefer a British or American accent, WhatsApp's Meta AI will allow you to personalize your chatbot interactions in a way that resonates with you.

The introduction of public figure voices could significantly increase user interest and make conversations with Meta AI more dynamic. By offering voices that users admire, WhatsApp aims to make the chatbot more than just a tool—transforming it into an interactive experience that feels familiar and enjoyable. While the feature is still developing, it has great potential to evolve further.

One key question remains: Will Meta AI's voice feature support languages beyond English? For now, the first release is expected to focus solely on English. Still, as the feature develops, there's a good chance that WhatsApp will expand to include other languages like Hindi, broadening its reach to a more global audience. This would allow even more users to enjoy customized, accent-specific, and culturally relevant chatbot interactions.