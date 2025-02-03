WhatsApp's Top 6 Features of 2025: AI Chat, Custom Stickers, Dial Pad and More

WhatsApp rolled out several exciting features in January 2025, enhancing functionality for Android, iOS, and desktop users. Some of these updates were previously available in beta but are now accessible to all. To enjoy these new features, ensure your app is updated to the latest version.

Here's a closer look at the top six features now available on WhatsApp:

1. AI Studio for Chat

WhatsApp's new AI Studio allows users to interact with AI-powered chat personas, including cultural icons and well-known characters. This feature offers an engaging way to chat, accessible through the Meta AI chat window.

2. Built-in Dial Pad for iPhone Users

iPhone users can now make calls without saving numbers first, thanks to the built-in dial pad. Found under the Calls tab by tapping the plus (+) icon, this feature streamlines direct calling.

3. Quick Emoji Reactions with Double Tap

WhatsApp has introduced a double-tap gesture to react to messages instantly. Similar to Instagram's direct message reactions, this feature enables quick emoji responses, making conversations more interactive.

4. Custom Stickers & Easy Sharing

Users can now create personalized stickers from their photo gallery. WhatsApp automatically detects and extracts subjects from images to turn them into stickers. Sticker packs can be shared via links, making customization even more fun.

5. Background Effects for Photos

Previously available for videos and status updates, background effects can now be applied to regular photos in one-on-one chats. Users can add filters and effects before sending their images.

6. Personalized Messages While Forwarding

Android users can now include a custom message when forwarding text, media, or links. This feature enhances communication by providing additional context to forwarded content.

These updates make WhatsApp more dynamic and user-friendly. Update your app to enjoy the latest features!



