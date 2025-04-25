Live
Win 100g Gold with Paytm's ‘Golden Rush’ During Akshaya Tritiya
Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with Paytm Gold. Invest Rs 500+, earn reward points, and win from a 100g gold prize pool with Paytm’s ‘Golden Rush’ campaign.
Paytm’s One97 Communications Ltd. has rolled out its “Golden Rush” campaign to mark Akshaya Tritiya, encouraging digital gold savings by offering reward points and a chance to win from a 100-gram gold prize pool.
Customers who invest at least Rs 500 in Paytm Gold between April 25 and May 5 will receive reward points equal to 5 per cent of each transaction. These points will be tracked on a campaign leaderboard, with top savers sharing the total prize pool of 100 grams of gold.
Paytm Gold provides a mechanism to acquire 24-karat, 99.99 per cent purity gold sourced from MMTC-PAMP, stored in insured vaults under the oversight of the London Bullion Market Association. Users may opt for a one-time purchase or enroll in the Daily Gold SIP, starting at Rs 9 per day, to build digital gold savings through regular small investments.
To join the Golden Rush, users should open the Paytm app and search for “Paytm Gold” or “Daily Gold SIP.” After entering the investment amount, they can confirm the live gold rate, inclusive of GST, and complete payment via UPI, net banking or debit card. Once processed, gold holdings will update instantly in the user’s Paytm account, with SMS and email confirmations sent to the investor.
The campaign aligns with the Akshaya Tritiya tradition of investing in gold and aims to foster disciplined digital gold saving habits among users ahead of weddings, festivals and long-term wealth planning.