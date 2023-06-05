World Environment Day: How will Solar Energy help Humanity to achieve a greater future

On World Environment Day, Mr Ashutosh Verma, Founder of Exalta India, share his thoughts with The Hans India on How Solar energy plays a pivotal role in humanity's pursuit of a brighter future. The concept of "carbon footprint" signifies the total greenhouse gas emissions, predominantly carbon dioxide (CO2), released into the atmosphere due to human activities. These footprints emerge from energy consumption, transportation, industrial processes, and deforestation. Understanding and reducing our carbon footprint are essential in combating climate change and achieving sustainability. Embracing eco-friendly practices, such as utilizing renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and encouraging sustainable transportation, enables us to lower our carbon footprint collectively, safeguarding the planet."

Mr Ashutosh Verma, Founder of Exalta India

The term "CO2e", which stands for Carbon Dioxide Equivalent, is used to estimate carbon footprints. This measure considers all greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere as a result of human activity and expresses them as the amount of CO2 necessary to produce the same degree of global warming. For instance, variables contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, such as energy consumption, transportation, nutrition, and other aspects, are considered when calculating an individual's carbon footprint. The outcome of the computation is a number that represents the person's CO2e output during a given period, such as a year.

The carbon footprints of businesses or goods may also be calculated and expressed in CO2e units. With this measurement, people and organizations may gauge, control, and lessen their carbon footprints and make more environmentally friendly decisions. In addition, by measuring carbon footprints in CO2e units, we may better understand how human activity affects the environment and take proactive measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change.

Carbon footprint funding refers to the financial resources available to support initiatives and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the carbon footprints of individuals, organizations, and products. Such funding can originate from diverse sources, including governments, private organizations, foundations, and international agencies. Funding opportunities encompass grants, loans, investments, and tax incentives, which can be utilized to endorse renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, develop sustainable transportation, and implement carbon offsetting projects.

Through policies and programs like carbon taxes, cap and trade systems, and financial aid for renewable energy, governments routinely subsidize projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, for funding alternatives like green bonds, crowdsourcing, and impact investment to promote sustainable initiatives, private companies, charities, and international organizations are available.

These organizations want to encourage people and companies to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and embrace sustainable practices to combat the global problem of climate change. They achieve this by providing financing based on a company's carbon footprint.

Solar energy contributes to humanity's better future in multiple ways:

1. Reducing Carbon Footprint

Solar energy is clean and renewable. It does not emit greenhouse gases and other harmful pollutants that cause environmental pollution and damage to human health. By switching to solar power, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change.

2. Lowering Energy Costs

Solar energy is a low-cost alternative to traditional energy sources, such as fossil fuels. Solar panels can generate electricity to power homes, businesses, and communities, saving energy costs and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

3. Improving Energy Access

Solar energy can provide access to electricity in remote areas and areas lacking traditional power grids. Solar power offers a reliable and sustainable source of energy, improving access to education, healthcare, communication, and other essential services.

4. Creating Jobs

The solar industry creates meaningful employment opportunities for people across the globe. From solar panel manufacturing to installation and maintenance, solar energy can help boost local economies and create job growth.

5. Promoting Energy Independence

Solar energy reduces dependence on non-renewable resources and decreases reliance on foreign sources of oil and gas. In addition, by embracing solar power, we can promote energy independence and security for our communities and nations.

In conclusion, solar energy acts as a dependable and sustainable energy source, fostering energy independence while enhancing access, lowering energy prices, and safeguarding the environment. Furthermore, the environmental effect of producing electricity may be reduced by switching to renewable energy, especially solar energy. Furthermore, utilizing energy-saving technology, such as solar air conditioners, further reduces our carbon footprint and promotes a sustainable and environmentally responsible method of supplying our energy requirements. By adopting these solutions, we can protect the environment for future generations and preserve our world.