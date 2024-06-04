WWDC 2024: Apple to Unveil Revamped Control Centre and AI Enhancements with iOS 18

As Apple prepares for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, commencing on June 10, the spotlight is on the eagerly awaited iOS 18. Anticipations are high that this year's event will showcase significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within Apple's operating system. Reports indicate that Apple will concentrate primarily on software development and updates during the conference.



iOS 18: Revamped Control Centre and New Features

One of the standout features rumoured for iOS 18 is an overhauled Control Centre. According to a Bloomberg report, the revamped Control Centre will include a new Music widget and improved controls for HomeKit devices. Currently, the Music widget on the iPhone's home screen is limited to a small window with basic play/pause functionality. The updated version promises a more interactive and user-friendly experience.

In addition to the Control Centre, the Settings app is expected to receive a cleaner interface, enhanced organization, and a significantly improved search function. These updates are anticipated to be rolled out on macOS as well.

AI-Powered Enhancements in iOS 18

As WWDC 2024 approaches, let's delve into the key AI-driven features expected in iOS 18:

Smarter Siri

Apple aims to significantly enhance Siri with advanced AI capabilities. Reports suggest that Siri will become more intelligent and responsive, providing more contextually relevant answers by analyzing various entities such as people, companies, events, locations, and dates. Additionally, Siri's voice will sound more natural, thanks to improved text-to-speech technology, moving away from its current robotic tone.

Customizable Home Screen

iOS 18 is likely to bring major improvements to home screen customization. Users will be able to place app icons freely on the grid, create blank spaces, and arrange icons in columns and rows, a feature familiar to Android users. Furthermore, users might gain the ability to change the colour of app icons, enhancing the personalization of their home screens.

Generative AI Photo Editor

The introduction of generative AI will significantly advance photo editing in iOS 18. Apple is expected to unveil a new tool called "Clean Up," which will allow users to seamlessly remove objects from photos, replacing the current "Retouch" feature. Additionally, a "Generative Playground" app will enable users to create and edit images using generative AI, offering a new level of creativity and flexibility.

AI-Powered Emojis

Apple is also developing software to create custom emojis based on users' texts. This means that whatever you type, you'll have a set of AI-generated emojis to express the same emotions, expanding beyond the existing emoji catalogue.

Smart Recap Feature

A new feature called "Smart Recap" will help users catch up on missed texts, notifications, and media. This feature will provide a concise overview of missed content, making it easier for users to stay updated.

With WWDC 2024 just around the corner, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of iOS 18. The anticipated updates, particularly the revamped Control Centre and AI-powered enhancements, are set to significantly enhance the user experience. As Apple continues to innovate and integrate advanced AI into its operating system, iOS 18 promises to bring a host of exciting new features that will redefine the way users interact with their devices.