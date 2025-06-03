WWDC 2025 Coming Soon: Apple May Reveal iOS Makeover, AI Enhancements and iPhone 17 Air preview

Apple’s most awaited developer event of the year — WWDC 2025 — is just days away, and the buzz is already building. The Worldwide Developers Conference will run from June 9 to June 13, with a keynote kicking off on June 9 at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). Apple will livestream the event globally, and while the company has been tight-lipped about what’s coming, leaks and reports have painted an exciting picture.

Software Overhaul: A Visual Makeover Across All Platforms

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2025 is poised to focus more on refreshing Apple’s user interfaces rather than debuting flashy new features. Codenamed “Solarium,” this visual overhaul is expected to span iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The redesign draws inspiration from visionOS, with rounded icons, translucent menus, and a softer overall aesthetic. This would mark Apple’s most significant visual revamp since iOS 7.

New Naming Strategy: Say Goodbye to Version Numbers

Apple may also revamp how it names its software. Instead of numerical versions like iOS 19 or macOS 15, reports suggest Apple will align names with calendar years — think iOS 2026 and macOS 2026. This change could simplify updates across Apple’s ecosystem and provide clearer communication to users.

iOS 26: Smarter Features, Desktop Mode & Better Multitasking

Don’t expect all flash and no substance — Apple reportedly has some practical new features lined up. iOS 26 is said to include simplified Wi-Fi sharing between Apple devices, AI-based battery management, and an intriguing desktop mode for iPhones with USB-C ports, allowing them to function like a PC when connected to an external display.

iPadOS 26 will move closer to the Mac experience, with a new top menu bar and improvements to Stage Manager, Apple’s multitasking interface. macOS and other systems may not gain headline-grabbing features, but will benefit from visual updates for consistency.

Apple Intelligence: Smarter Siri and Developer Tools

Apple is also expected to share advancements in Apple Intelligence — the company’s suite of AI features. Upgrades are aimed at making Siri more context-aware, offering smarter, more natural interactions. Developers may also get new tools to embed Apple Intelligence into third-party apps, opening the door for more integrated, personalized user experiences.

There’s even talk of a health coaching tool powered by AI, continuing Apple’s push into wellness and personal health tech.

A New App for Gamers

For gaming enthusiasts, there might be something exciting too. Gurman hints at a new cross-platform gaming app that could evolve from Game Center. This app may include friend lists, leaderboards, and deeper Apple Arcade integration — and it’s set to work across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Hardware Possibilities: Mac Pro and Maybe a Glimpse of iPhone 17 Air

While WWDC is traditionally focused on software, Apple often surprises with hardware reveals. In 2023, it used the event to launch the Vision Pro and new Macs. This year, expectations are more measured, especially with the MacBook Air M4, iPad Air M3, and iPhone 16e already released.

Still, a refreshed Mac Pro featuring the new M4 chip could be unveiled, especially considering its importance to developers. And there’s growing curiosity around the iPhone 17 Air, rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet. While a full reveal is unlikely, a brief teaser could keep fans intrigued.

With WWDC 2025 right around the corner, anticipation is high. From a sweeping design refresh to smarter AI and potential hardware surprises, Apple seems ready to usher in a bold new chapter across its platforms. All eyes will be on June 9, as the tech world tunes in to see what’s next from Cupertino.