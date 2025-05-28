X Money: Elon Musk’s Digital Payment Platform to Launch in Beta Soon

Elon Musk’s vision of transforming X (formerly Twitter) into an all-encompassing digital platform is one step closer to reality. The billionaire entrepreneur recently confirmed that X Money, a new digital payment feature, is nearing its beta rollout phase. This development aligns with Musk’s larger ambition to evolve X into a multifunctional "everything app" that combines social media, messaging, and now, financial services.

🚨BREAKING: Confirmed by Elon — X is launching X Money soon 💸📲Payments. Banking. The everything app just got even bigger. pic.twitter.com/vVHszUKQC8 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 25, 2025

In a recent post on X, Musk shared that the service is almost ready for limited beta testing. While the exact release date hasn’t been officially announced, the infrastructure powering the payment system is reportedly in its final stages of development. As the beta phase is expected to launch with limited access, only a select number of users will get early hands-on experience with the platform.

X Money: A Key Component of the 'Everything App' Vision

X Money is designed to enable users to send and receive funds directly through the app, turning X into more than just a space for tweets and threads. Musk’s aim is to integrate commerce and financial features within the platform, making it similar to how apps like WeChat and WhatsApp have expanded into financial services.

This will be a very limited access beta at first. When people’s saving are involved, extreme care must be taken. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2025

Though comprehensive details remain under wraps, Musk’s recent statements indicate that the service will be rolled out with extreme caution. Responding to a post by @teslaownerssv, which mentioned that X Money will soon introduce payments and banking services, Musk replied, “When people’s savings are involved, extreme care must be taken.” His statement highlights the company’s emphasis on user safety and regulatory compliance during the early stages.

Support for Crypto and Collaborations on the Horizon

According to several reports, X Money will likely support cryptocurrency transactions, with Bitcoin expected to be a key element in the payments ecosystem. Additionally, Musk is reportedly in talks with financial services giant Visa to enhance transaction capabilities, suggesting a hybrid model of traditional banking and modern digital finance.

The official X Money handle confirmed that a public launch is scheduled for 2025, following extensive beta testing and regulatory clearance. Musk is said to be pursuing approval in all 50 U.S. states before a full-scale rollout, ensuring that the platform complies with legal requirements and financial oversight across the country.

More Than Just a Payment System

Musk has been reshaping X since acquiring it in October 2022. Changes have included a subscription-based verification model and new monetization options for content creators. The addition of a native payment system could dramatically transform how users engage with the app, potentially allowing them to shop, donate, or tip content creators, all without leaving the platform.

In a recent post on X, Musk shared, “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms,” reflecting his hands-on approach and commitment to the company’s future. He also noted his current focus on multiple high-stakes projects, including xAI, Tesla, Starship, and now, X Money, hinting at a brief pause from his political engagements.

With features like banking, crypto support, and peer-to-peer transactions, X Money represents a major leap in Musk’s plan to reinvent social media—and possibly the way we manage our money online.