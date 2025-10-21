X to Launch Marketplace for Rare and Inactive Usernames: Premium Members Can Now Claim Coveted Handles

Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is adding another premium feature to its ecosystem — a Handle Marketplace. This new service will allow premium users to purchase or request access to old, inactive usernames that were previously unavailable. The move aims to bring fresh value to unused handles while introducing a new revenue stream for the company.

The platform confirmed the rollout through a newly launched X Handle Marketplace account, which will share details about the process and availability of usernames. According to the company, the marketplace will redistribute handles that are no longer in active use but still attached to old accounts.

Initially, this feature will be exclusive to X Premium Plus and X Premium Business subscribers, giving paying members access to both free and paid username options.

Two Categories of Handles: Priority and Rare

X has divided the available usernames into two main categories — Priority and Rare.

Priority handles consist of full names, multi-word phrases, or alphanumeric combinations such as @GabrielJones or @PizzaEater. Users with eligible Premium Plus or Premium Business subscriptions can request a Priority handle for free. Once a request is submitted, X’s team will review it, and if approved, the user will receive the handle within approximately three business days.

However, if the request is denied, users can reapply for a different username. Importantly, if a user cancels or downgrades their subscription, they will have a 30-day grace period before the handle reverts to their old one.

The Rare handles, on the other hand, are where things get truly exclusive. These include short, generic, or culturally significant usernames — examples include @Pizza or @Tom. Such handles are not freely available and will either be sold at a pre-set price (through invitation) or allocated based on merit.

According to X, the “merit” will depend on several factors, such as a user’s contributions to the platform, their intended use of the handle, and their overall reach or influence. Further details on the selection process are expected to be announced soon.

Unlike Priority handles, purchased Rare handles can be retained even after a user cancels their subscription, giving them long-term ownership and added value. This exclusivity could also make them highly desirable among creators, businesses, and influencers looking to enhance their personal branding on X.

No Transfers Allowed

While the marketplace opens up exciting opportunities for users to claim long-coveted usernames, X has made one policy clear — purchased handles cannot be transferred to other accounts. However, users are free to suggest new usernames that might not currently be available, keeping the system dynamic and participatory.

With this move, Elon Musk continues to reshape X into a platform that rewards loyalty and financial commitment while exploring innovative ways to monetize inactive digital assets. The Handle Marketplace not only enhances user experience for premium members but also reinforces X’s push toward a more exclusive and business-driven ecosystem.



