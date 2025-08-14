Xbox App on Windows on Arm to Support Local Game Downloads

Microsoft is bringing a major upgrade to its Xbox app for Windows on Arm devices, enabling users to download and play ARM64-compatible games locally.

Currently, Arm-powered PCs like the Qualcomm-based Surface Pro 12 only support cloud gaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming. With the latest update, now in testing for Windows Insiders, selected ARM64 titles from PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available for direct installation — a first for these devices.

The move marks closer collaboration between Microsoft’s Windows and Xbox teams to ensure broader compatibility across the Game Pass library. The company also revealed it is developing additional features to bring more games to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs in the coming months.

An ARM64 version of the Xbox app has been available since 2022, but the lack of native Arm-compiled games limited its usefulness. Now, users can check the Windows on Arm Ready site to see which titles are optimised for smooth performance.

While cloud gaming remains an option for unsupported titles, the new local download capability promises better responsiveness, reduced latency, and offline play — a welcome change for gamers on Arm devices.