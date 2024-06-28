Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes to Amazon Fire TV: Play Without a Console

Xbox is set to revolutionize gaming by extending its Cloud Gaming service to Amazon Fire TV. This new collaboration offers gamers an innovative way to enjoy their favourite titles without needing a console or PC. Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering, announced the partnership, emphasizing its goal to enhance accessibility and convenience for gamers.

"At Xbox, we're committed to bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone. Today, we're announcing a collaboration with Amazon where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries can play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming, giving people even more choice in how they play their favorite games," McKissick stated in a blog post on the Xbox website.

Seamless Gaming Experience

With Xbox Cloud Gaming available on Fire TV, users can stream games directly to their televisions, eliminating the need for traditional gaming setups. This is especially beneficial for those who do not own an Xbox console or a high-end gaming PC. The affordability of the Fire TV Stick further enhances this experience, making high-quality gaming more accessible. The Fire TV Stick 4K edition is priced at just USD 39.99 on Amazon, and the upcoming Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), launching in July, are priced at USD 59.99 and USD 49.99, respectively.

Portability and Flexibility

The partnership also highlights the portability of the Fire TV Stick. Users can effortlessly move their gaming setup from one room to another or take it on the road, provided they have a stable internet connection and a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. This flexibility allows for a seamless gaming experience anywhere, anytime. As Amazon explained in their blog post, "One of the biggest benefits of cloud gaming is the ability to play premium games without investing in a console system. The Fire TV Stick may be compact, but it can stream and run graphically intense Xbox games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II thanks to Microsoft's cloud servers doing the heavy lifting."

"This portability also means you can easily move your cloud gaming setup from the living room TV to a different room or even take it on the road. As long as you have a solid internet connection and your compatible Fire TV Stick, and a compatible controller, your game library and saved progress travels with you."

Accessibility and Game Library

To access Xbox Cloud Gaming on Fire TV, users need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. This subscription grants access to a vast library of games, including popular titles like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5. Even non-members can enjoy 'Fortnite' without a subscription, while those looking for broader access can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. To start playing, users simply need to install the app on their Fire TV, log in with their Microsoft account, and begin gaming.

Future Prospects

While this feature is rolling out in over 25 countries, it is important to note that Xbox Cloud Gaming is not yet available in all regions. Gamers in countries like India will have to wait a bit longer before they can take advantage of this new feature and transition away from traditional consoles. However, the move signifies a significant step towards making high-quality gaming more accessible and flexible for users worldwide.

This collaboration between Xbox and Amazon is a testament to the ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance the gaming experience. By bringing cloud gaming to Fire TV, Xbox is ensuring that more people can enjoy their favourite games in a convenient and cost-effective manner, paving the way for the future of gaming.