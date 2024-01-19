Xiaomi Expands HyperOS Rollout Globally: Budget Phones Included

Xiaomi's innovative operating system, HyperOS, which debuted in China last October, is gearing up for a global rollout, extending its reach to a diverse range of devices, including budget smartphones. Built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and incorporating Android 14, HyperOS aims to unleash the full potential of Xiaomi's ecosystem.



Initially launched in China, Xiaomi had announced during the unveiling of HyperOS that it would become globally available for Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones in the first quarter of 2024. The latest reports indicate that even budget-friendly devices like the Redmi 12C will be part of the expanding list.

Users on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter, have shared changelogs revealing the arrival of HyperOS on the Redmi 12C through a recent software update. The update, with build number 1.0.2.0.UCVINXM introduces HyperOS and includes security updates and various new features integrated into the operating system.

A user named @sunnny1583 shared a screenshot of the changelog, highlighting HyperOS's features, such as life-inspired aesthetics, natural colors, intuitive animations, and a new system font capable of handling multiple writing systems. The weather app undergoes a revamp with realistic animations depicting current conditions. System security is bolstered with the latest Android Security Patch for January 2024, alongside improvements to the notification system.

While the provided screenshot offers a glimpse into HyperOS's features, the broader expectations include a revamped UI resembling iOS elements, performance enhancements with faster boot times and efficient memory management, seamless cross-device connectivity, and potential AI integrations for advanced capabilities like text and image generation.

Xiaomi envisions HyperOS as a "human-centric" operating system that bridges its ecosystem of smartphones, cars, and home products. The OS introduces a new interface with low-level refactoring, cross-end intelligent connectivity, proactive intelligence, and end-to-end security.

HyperOS's foundation on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Android 14, along with the use of the open-source Xiaomi Vela system, ensures optimization for both smartphones and smart devices. The operating system aims to deliver stability and speed across various scenarios.

The global availability of HyperOS extends to a range of devices, including flagship models like Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13, as well as Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Poco F5. As Xiaomi continues to push boundaries with HyperOS, users can anticipate a seamless and enriched experience across their devices.