Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens

Xiaomi introduced its latest foldable device, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, during a launch event in China. Along with several other devices, the company introduced this smartphone, which will go on sale in China on August 16. While the global release date of the foldable phone has yet to be revealed, it boasts a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. Notably, the device features dual E6 OLED displays, with dimensions of 8 0.03 inches for the inner screen and 6.56 inches for the outer screen.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price

Xiaomi's latest foldable offering, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, is available in two colour options: Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. Pricing starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 103,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB RAM variant with 512GB storage is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500), while the top-tier configuration, with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, is priced at Rs. 1,26,600 (approximately CNY 10,999).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specifications

Xiaomi's latest foldable device features an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO main foldable display, complemented by a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover display with FHD+ resolution. Powering its performance is a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, coupled with up to 1TB storage capacity with UFS 4.0 technology. The device runs on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. In particular, the hinge of the folding mechanism allows smooth opening within a range of 45 degrees to 135 degrees.

The smartphone has a quad camera setup for optics, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 primary camera. It's accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 10-megapixel lenses: a telephoto lens and a periscope. These sensors are neatly arranged inside a rectangular casing with Leica branding and an LED flash. On the front, the device is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 packs a 4800 mAh battery, capable of 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It offers a battery life of 8 hours and 20 minutes. The device incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Regarding connectivity, it is equipped with a USB Type-C port and supports NFC. The smartphone is touted to be even slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 4.93mm thick when unfolded and expanding to 9.8mm when folded.