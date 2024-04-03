Xiaomi to roll out new HyperOS for Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco Smartphones: Details

Xiaomi's HyperOS, launched in India in February, promises a "human-centric" approach to operating systems, offering a cleaner interface built on Android 14. The company aims to integrate HyperOS across its ecosystem of devices, including Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. While specific models like the Xiaomi 14 and Poco X6 Pro already feature HyperOS, Xiaomi has unveiled a detailed rollout roadmap for other eligible devices.

HyperOS Update for Xiaomi Devices

In the second quarter of 2024 (April-June), Xiaomi is set to roll out HyperOS updates to several models, including Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, and Xiaomi Pad 5.

HyperOS Update for Redmi Devices

Redmi smartphones are also on the agenda for HyperOS updates in Q2 2024, with models like Redmi K50i, Redmi 12, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 13C series, and Redmi Note 11 series scheduled to receive the update.

HyperOS Update for Poco Phones

Poco has announced its HyperOS rollout plans for Q2 2024, bringing the update to five new phones: Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.

Devices Already Updated with HyperOS

Currently, HyperOS is available on three Poco devices—the Poco M6 Pro, the Poco X6, and the Poco M4 5G—along with the Poco X6 Pro, which comes pre-installed with HyperOS. Poco has also updated last year's models, including the Poco C55, Poco X5, Poco M5, Poco X5 Pro, and Poco F5.

In previous months, Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones have received HyperOS updates. In January and February, updates were available for Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi Pad. In March, updates were available for Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G smartphones.