Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TVs Set to Launch Soon: What to Expect

Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its popular X Pro QLED smart TV series in India, with a new launch scheduled for August 27. This latest addition to the lineup promises to elevate the viewing experience with several upgraded features, including improved display quality and enhanced audio performance.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series, first introduced in February, will now include three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. The standout feature of these new smart TVs is the 4K MagiQ technology, which is designed to deliver superior visuals and enhanced audio. According to Xiaomi, the MagiQ feature ensures vibrant colours and crystal-clear images, making it a significant upgrade over previous models. Additionally, the thin bezel design of these TVs provides a more immersive viewing experience, while the metal finish adds a touch of elegance to the overall look.

Set to launch on August 27, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TVs are poised to make a substantial impact in the Indian market. The company has teased several critical features on its microsite, including the "all-screen design" with slim bezels and the integration of Google TV, which offers a seamless viewing experience. The intuitive PatchWall interface further enhances usability by streamlining content discovery. With PatchWall, users can easily search for content across multiple apps directly from the homepage and even access IMDB ratings for movies and shows at a glance.

Xiaomi's new smart TVs are also expected to deliver a cinematic audio experience, adding to the overall appeal of the series. The TVs will have 32GB of onboard storage, ensuring smooth content access and ample space for apps and media. While the exact specifications for RAM are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the TVs will feature 2GB of RAM, based on previous models.

As for pricing, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TVs are expected to start at around Rs 33,000 in India. This price point is consistent with the previous X Pro series, though the improved features in the new models suggest that the more significant variants could be priced higher. The 43-inch model is likely to be the most affordable, with the 55-inch and 65-inch models commanding higher prices due to their larger screens and enhanced capabilities. With these upgrades, Xiaomi's X Pro QLED smart TV series is set to offer a compelling option for consumers looking for a premium viewing experience.