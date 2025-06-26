YouTube Tightens Livestreaming Rules: Minimum Age Raised to 16 Starting July 22

In a significant move to strengthen its safety protocols, YouTube will soon raise the minimum age requirement for livestreaming from 13 to 16 years. The new policy, set to take effect from July 22, 2025, reflects the platform's broader commitment to safeguarding minors from online risks and ensuring a safer digital environment.

Announced by Google, YouTube’s parent company, this update forms part of the platform’s ongoing efforts to address increasing concerns about cybercrime and inappropriate interactions that can occur during live broadcasts. The company stated, "These updates are part of our ongoing work to protect children and teens on YouTube."

As per the revised guidelines, teens under the age of 16 will no longer be permitted to initiate livestreams independently. If they wish to go live, they must do so under stricter supervision. This includes having a parent or adult added as a channel manager and starting the livestream through YouTube’s Live Control Room. Moreover, the adult must be visibly present throughout the session to maintain compliance.

YouTube has clarified that while teens under 16 can still appear in livestreams, they must be accompanied by an adult on camera. If these conditions are not met, the platform may disable live chat features or even terminate the stream entirely. These steps are designed to minimize exposure to potential threats and help young users avoid the pitfalls of engaging with unpredictable online audiences.

The update also complements other safety features already in place, such as the "Made for Kids" content label, supervised accounts, and various content filters that limit the exposure of younger viewers to age-inappropriate material. In addition to policy changes, YouTube regularly educates its younger user base about digital safety—encouraging practices like concealing personal information during livestreams and using chat moderation tools.

This decision comes on the heels of a broader initiative by Google earlier this year to tackle underage account misuse. In February, the company rolled out machine learning tools aimed at more accurately verifying user ages, thereby reducing the number of children accessing adult-oriented content through false declarations.

While the policy shift might disappoint some young content creators who have relied on livestreaming to build a presence and engage audiences in real time, YouTube maintains that user safety must take precedence over creator convenience. The platform believes this change is essential to nurturing a secure and responsible environment for all users—especially its youngest ones.

With the July 22 deadline approaching, families and content creators are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new requirements and ensure compliance to avoid disruptions in their livestreaming activities.



