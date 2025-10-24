Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Urges Indian Immigrants to Return: “Why Stay Where You Are Not Welcome?”

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a nationwide debate on migration, opportunity, and belonging with his latest appeal to the Indian diaspora. Urging highly skilled Indian immigrants to consider returning home, Vembu said India needs its brightest minds to help build a stronger and more self-reliant future.

His comments come amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment in several Western countries, where political rhetoric has increasingly questioned the role of foreign professionals in domestic economies. Referring to these shifting attitudes, Vembu posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you and welcomes you! Come home, let’s create a strong and prosperous Bharat.”

Vembu’s remarks were in response to research shared by economist Daniel Di Martino, showing that Indian immigrants and their descendants make the highest fiscal contribution to the U.S. federal budget — averaging $1.7 million over 30 years, far surpassing all other immigrant groups.

“India sent her best,” Vembu acknowledged, reflecting on the global success of Indian-origin professionals.He added, “I hope India retains its best in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that left.”

The Brain Drain Dilemma

For decades, India has been one of the world’s largest exporters of skilled professionals, particularly in technology, healthcare, and academia. While this exodus has brought significant diaspora remittances, it has also deepened concerns about brain drain — the loss of top talent to foreign economies.

However, with India’s fast-growing startup and innovation ecosystem, conversations around reverse migration have gained traction. As the economy expands and new opportunities emerge, an increasing number of professionals are exploring ways to contribute back home — either by relocating or through remote collaboration.

Vembu’s own journey exemplifies this trend. After spending years abroad, he returned to rural Tamil Nadu, where he has been actively promoting local entrepreneurship and rural employment. His work focuses on decentralizing technology development and nurturing talent beyond India’s major cities.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

Vembu’s message has resonated deeply with many Indians, both at home and abroad. Supporters see it as a wake-up call to leverage India’s growing potential and create a more equitable, innovation-driven future.

“The opportunity to build India into a global powerhouse is massive right now. With the right ecosystem and opportunities, many would happily return home to contribute to the nation that shaped them,” one user wrote on X.

Yet, others have pointed out the persistent challenges that push skilled Indians abroad — including bureaucratic hurdles, pollution, infrastructure gaps, and limited professional freedom.

“Returning can’t just be emotional — it has to be practical. India needs to make it easier for talent to come back, build, and thrive,” another user commented.

Despite the differing views, Vembu’s call has reignited a vital discussion: how can India transform itself into a nation where its best minds not only stay — but want to return and grow?